Paris Hilton Gushes Over the Gift Kim Kardashian Sent for Baby London

Paris Hilton, 42, was over the moon with the gift that Kim Kardashian, 43, and her mother, Kris Jenner, 68, sent in celebration of baby London. The Paris in Love star took to her Instagram Story on November 30 and shared an adorable photo of the flower bouquet that The Kardashians stars sent over to her (see PHOTO HERE). “Thank you Kim and Kris for the gorgeous pink flowers,” she said in the post. “London and I love them! Love you girls.”

The proud mother recently announced the arrival of her daughter, London, on Thanksgiving last week. Paris’ clip of the lavish gift featured a close-up shot of the chic bouquet elegantly displayed alongside a unicorn toy and several holiday decorations. It’s no surprise that the SKIMS co-founder and her mother sent over a gift for Paris and her newborn daughter, as the ladies have all been close pals for many years.

As mentioned above, Paris took to social media on November 23 to confirm that she and her husband, Carter Reum, 42, recently welcomed their first daughter together. “Thankful for my baby girl,” Paris captioned a photo of a pink onesie with her daughter’s name on it. In addition to London, the DJ and her hubby also welcomed their son, Phoenix, in January of this year. The blonde beauty welcomed her son via surrogate as she revealed that she is “scared” of “childbirth and death” more “than anything.”

Other Kardashian family members to send their love to Paris included Khloe, 39, who gushed over the news in the comments of the announcement. “Oh my heart!!!!! Congratulations Paris!!!! Your family is beautiful and I can’t wait to meet London,” the mother-of-two penned, while Kris added, “Congratulations!!! we can’t WAIT to meet baby London!!!!! We love you!!!!” Meanwhile, a fan took to the comments to swoon over her daughter’s name. “Oh my God, Paris I know you’ve been planning on this name for years. Congratulations!!!” they wrote.

Most recently, Paris spoke to PEOPLE about welcoming her second child and gushed over the bundle of joy on November 27. “I’m just over the moon that our little princess is here!” she explained. “My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl.” The “Stars Are Blind” hitmaker also shared what she is most excited about this holiday season. “I am so excited to have our first holidays together. Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time,” Paris said. “Seeing his eyes light up and seeing the wonder in his eyes, it’s such a magical experience. I can’t wait for our first Christmas together as a family.”