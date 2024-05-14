Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Spotted Kissing at Taylor Swift’s Concert in New Video

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid honestly couldn’t fight the alchemy during one of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concerts in Paris. While attending the May 12 show at La Défense Arena, the Silver Lining Playbook actor, 49, and the model, 29, were seen sharing a kiss while watching Taylor, 34, perform.

According to Page Six, Bradley and Gigi danced next to Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as the pop star sang the lyrics to her song “Alchemy” from The Tortured Poets Department. While swaying to the music, Bradley was seen pulling Gigi in for a kiss. As for Travis, 34, he was spotted holding up Taylor’s signature heart-hands sign while supporting the international pop icon.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Bradley and Gigi “kept the PDA to a minimum, sneaking a kiss every now and then, and embracing every once in a while as the two sang to Taylor’s hits.”

The low-key couple are close friends with Taylor and Travis. Although it’s unclear when the group’s friendship began, Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, revealed that Taylor and Travis vacationed with Bradley and Gigi earlier this year. Not only that, but Gigi and Bradley were rumored to have stayed at Taylor’s Rhode Island home at the end of 2023.

Bradley and Gigi first sparked relationship rumors in October 2023 when they were photographed on multiple dates in New York City. Several outlets reported that their romance was casual at the time. However, it appears the A Star Is Born director and the runway queen have gotten closer over the past few months.

Since both Bradley and Gigi are parents to their respective children, they prioritize their kids’ needs above anything. Gigi shares her daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik, while Bradley shares his daughter, Lea De Seine, with his ex Irina Shayk.

Zayn, 31, recently spoke out about his past relationship with Gigi during an interview with NYLON, published on Tuesday, May 14.

“From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid,” the former One Direction member told the publication. “And I didn’t really take much time to get to know myself.”

As for Irina and Bradley, the exes amicably co-parent their daughter. Toward the end of 2023, the family of three were spotted in New York on Halloween night together, wearing festive costumes that disguised Bradley and Irina.