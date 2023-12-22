Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid’s Relationship Timeline: Their Romance So Far

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid ended 2023 as one of Hollywood’s newest — and most unexpected — pairs. Although they both reportedly knew each other beforehand, fans were pleasantly surprised when they heard the actor and the model were romantically linked. For a full look back at their relationship timeline, scroll down!

October 2023

In early October, the Silver Linings Playbook actor and the runway queen were spotted for the first time in New York together. According to multiple outlets, they dined at Via Caroto. Later that month, the two were seen again in the Big Apple, appearing to have returned from a weekend getaway together.

PEOPLE also reported that, at the time, Bradley and Gigi were just “having fun” and their romance was “super casual.”

“She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities, so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all,” an insider told the outlet. “[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute … and there is an attraction.”

November 2023

One month after being spotted for the first time together, Gigi and Bradley reportedly attended the Off-Broadway production Danny and the Deep Blue Sea in the West Village.

Later in November, several outlets reported that their relationship had grown more serious. As dedicated parents to their respective children, Gigi and Bradley reportedly wanted to introduce each other to their children. Brad shares daughter Lea with his ex Irina Shayk, whereas Gigi shares daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik.

An insider told Us Weekly at the time, “They haven’t had a playdate with their girls yet but it’s definitely something they’ve discussed,” adding that the two have “grown closer over the past couple of weeks.”

“Gigi appreciates that Bradley is different from other men she’s dated,” the source explained. “He’s really mature and treats her with nothing but respect.”

PEOPLE also reported that Bradley and Gigi were having “dinner dates several times a week” at this point in their romance.

December 2023

Bradley Cooper was seen leaving Gigi Hadid's apartment in New York City carrying a big "Guest In Residence" bag Today in New York pic.twitter.com/PgnlIRD5nc — BradleyCooperNews (@BCooperfanpage) December 20, 2023

By December, Gigi and Brad’s relationship continued to blossom. The catwalk boss was spotted in the background of a video having a Philly cheesesteak from the A Star Is Born director’s Greenwich Village food truck.

As the winter holidays approached, PEOPLE reported that Brad and Gigi have gotten “more and more serious” and that she has even been “spending time in Philadelphia with Bradley too,” which is near his hometown.

“They were pretty low-key when they were in town recently and had a date night in a private room at a local restaurant,” a source told the publication on December 22. “They were quietly dating for much longer before it went public and were very hush-hush, trying to see if things would work between them. They had several months together privately, and things have been going really well.”