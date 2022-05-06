Bradley Cooper’s Mom: Everything To Know About Gloria Campano

Bradley Cooper is such a huge Hollywood heavyweight that he could certainly have his pick for a date to Tinseltown’s biggest events. However, the 47-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and director has chosen to have his mother, Gloria Campano, on his arm more than once for the Academy Awards, including the most recent one in 2022. Gloria is such a shining star herself that she often takes over the red carpets as the main attraction! It’s quite adorable. Find out more about Bradley’s beloved mom, below!

Where is Gloria from?

Gloria was born in America to parents of Italian descent. She welcomed Bradley back on January 5, 1975, in Abington Township, near Philadelphia. At the time, she worked as a newscaster for the NBC affiliate in the town. A few years earlier, Gloria gave birth to Bradley’s only sibling, sister Holly.

She once got a shout out at the Oscars from Julia Roberts.

Gloria accompanied Bradley to the 2019 Academy Awards. After presenting Green Book with the Best Picture gong, Julia Roberts closed out the event with a special shoutout to Gloria. “Well, apparently, that wraps up the 91st Academy Awards,” the Pretty Woman star said with a laugh. “I would like to say congratulations to all the nominees, and good night to Bradley Cooper’s mother and my children, and thank you for watching.”

Bradley kept Gloria safe during the pandemic.

Back in August 2020, Bradley opened up about taking care of Gloria and his daughter Lea De Seine, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk, during the early stages of the pandemic in New York City. “I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house,” he shared at the time to Interview. “My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over.” He added, “We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there’s a backyard. I’m running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub.”

She became Bradley’s roommate after her husband died.

Gloria’s husband and Bradley’s father, Charles Cooper, passed away in 2011 after a long battle with lung cancer. “I was in a very lucky position because I was able to put everything on hold in all aspects of my life and completely focus on taking care of him,” Bradley said at the Parker Foundation’s launch of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy in 2016.

After Charles’ death, Bradley had Gloria move in with him so they could help each other heal, although it was a difficult process at times. “My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us,” he told Details in 2013, per People. “It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are. We’re surviving. Both of us. Let’s face it: It’s probably not easy for her, by the way, to be living with her son. It’s life.”

Gloria was a consultant on one of Bradley’s films.

Gloria is well-known as a QVC aficionado. When Bradley made 2015’s Joy with Jennifer Lawrence, his mom was asked to advise, as the story revolves around Joy Mangano, who made a fortune selling mops on the Home Shopping Network. “[Gloria] actually was a consultant for [Director] David [O. Russell] on the movie when he was conceiving it because she’s a huge disciple of QVC,” Bradley told E! at the time of the film’s debut. How cute!