Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Hold Hands, Confirm Romance in 1st PDA Photos in London

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are officially smitten with each other! After three months of being spotted out and about together, the Maestro star and the 28-year-old confirmed their romance by holding hands during a romantic stroll in London on January 25. While out during their getaway, the model and Bradley appeared to be in a serious mood as they were not photographed smiling together.

For their PDA moment, Gigi looked exceptionally chic as she rocked a leather bomber jacket and tan high-waisted trousers (see photos here). The blonde beauty paired the ensemble with brown loafers, brown sunglasses, and gold earrings. Gigi tied her look together by opting to tie her golden tresses up and back into an elegant braid.

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old rocked a streetwear-inspired outfit with army-print pants and a black wool coat. Bradley completed his stylish look with a blue checkered beanie, sunglasses, and his go-to Travis Scott Jordan 1 Retro High Nike sneakers. The proud father-of-one is often spotted with these shoes, as he previously wore them during a romantic stroll with Gigi in October 2023.

The duo’s recent outing in London comes three months after they were first linked to each other. In October 2023, Bradley and Gigi were photographed on a dinner date in New York City and quickly sparked romance rumors. Before Bradley was linked to Gigi, he famously dated model Irina Shayk, 38. Meanwhile, Gigi was previously involved with One Direction alum Zayn Malik, 31. Both Gigi and Bradley welcomed one child with their respective exes.

At the start of their whirlwind romance, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Gigi had been interested in Bradley for some time. The insider revealed that the starlet “had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while.” Additionally, the mag’s source expressed their doubts that the romance would become serious soon. “They are having fun,” they said. “She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all.”