Gigi Hadid Rocks Mini Skirt & Crop Top on NYC Date Night With Bradley Cooper: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock / CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid was spotted on a date night with none other than Silver Linings Playbook star Bradley Cooper on Thursday, October 5. In photos you can SEE HERE via Daily Mail, Gigi was seen rocking a stylish tan miniskirt and white crop top as she exited New York’s Via Carota after dinner with the star. She finished the sexy look with a leather jacket and chunky black loafers, and pulled her hair into a sleek bun. The dad of one wore a casual plaid top over a blue t shirt with jeans and sneakers. He topped it off with a ball cap. Gigi’s bodyguard was reportedly also on hand to keep fans at bay during the evening date. The outlet reported that the pair also left in the same vehicle.

The pics come after months of speculation that Bradley may reconcile with ex Irina Shayk, with whom he shares daughter Lea. Likewise, Gigi has been the topic of intense speculation for her rumored fling with Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio.

But Irina has since been spotted hanging out with Tom Brady, and the Titanic star has reportedly become serious with model Vittoria Ceretti, leaving the field wide open for an epic romance between the stunning model and accomplished actor.

And Gigi would be nowhere near Bradley’s first high-profile romance. He’s previously dated Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Esposito, Zoe Saldana, Olivia Wilde, and Renee Zellweger. Gigi was previously in a relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she welcomed daughter Khai.

Though she’s generally remained quiet on her relationship with Zayn, she did once indicate that she makes the most of any relationship. “I’ve been reminded that when we get time with people, just really appreciate it and take it all in and try not to wish away moments,” she said in a 2022 interview with InStyle. “Even if there’s something hard, find something beautiful in it.”