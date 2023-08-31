Tom Brady Posts About ‘Fostering Deep Connections’ Amid Irina Shayk Romance

Tom Brady shared a cryptic message that might be about his budding romance with Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk!

Tom Brady, 46, may have had Irina Shayk, 37, on his mind when he was reading a passage by meditation expert Diego Perez. The retired athlete posted a picture of the “9 Things That Hold Great Power” from the book on his Instagram Story on August 30. The passage had “rest,” “kindness,” “meditation,” “vulnerability,” “healing yourself,” “being honest with others,” “embracing lifelong growth,” “fostering deep connections,” and “giving without wanting in return” listed out. “Love this thank you for sharing @yungpueblo,” Tom wrote on his post, with three red heart emojis.

Tom’s cryptic message mentioned “healing” in the wake of his divorce from his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, 43. The former couple who have two children together were married for 13 years until October 2022. Since the high-profile split, Tom has appeared to move on with Irina. The line about “fostering deep connections” from the passage that Tom posted could very well be about his new connection with the Russian model, who shares one child with her ex Bradley Cooper, 48.

News of Tom and Irina’s relationship broke on July 24 when photos surfaced of them packing on the PDA outside his home in Los Angeles. The two reportedly spent the night together. Tom and Irina hung out again on a dinner date at a sushi restaurant in New York City on July 28. Then, in mid-August, Tom and Irina were seen at the same London hotel, although they were careful about not being photographed together. It’s been reported that the two connected while attending the same wedding in June after years of “running in the same circles.”

Amidst her romance with Tom, Irina recently reunited with Bradley on vacation in Italy. The exes were joined by their 6-year-old daughter Lea for the summer getaway, which Irina shared pictures from on her Instagram. “The Italy trip with her daughter is fun for everyone,” a source close to Irina told PEOPLE on August 29. “Lea wants them all to travel together. And Irina and Bradley are friendly and get along. They both want to make Lea happy.”

Irina and Bradley have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship since their 2019 split. In the fall of 2022, it was even rumored that the exes had gotten back together after multiple sightings with one another, but neither star ever confirmed if the rumors were true. And since then, Irina’s numerous rendezvous with Tom indicate that she’s looking to just be friendly with her ex and something more serious with the former quarterback.

