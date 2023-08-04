Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Were In ‘Their Own Little World’ On Secret Date Night: Report

New details have come out about Tom Brady and Irina Shayk‘s budding romance. After the retired NFL star, 46, and the Russian model, 37, hung out together in Los Angeles on July 21 and July 22, Page Six reported that the pair went out to dinner at a sushi restaurant in New York City on July 28. An eyewitness told the outlet that Tom walked into Sushi Azabu in Tribeca and was escorted to a “private room.” Irina came in and was “taken to the exact same private room” a few minutes later, the eyewitness claimed.

“It was just the two of them,” the Page Six source shared. “They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people.” The insider also said that Tom was “dressed very casually” while Irina had on a “more formal and elegant” outfit for the dinner date.

Tom and Irina made headlines when they were spotted getting cozy outside the ex-quarterback’s home in Los Angeles. Tom picked up Irina from Hotel Bel-Air and brought her to his LA home, where she allegedly stayed the night, according to TMZ. They continued to hang out the following day, on July 22, per TMZ. Tom’s rep did not respond to HollywoodLife‘s request for comment at the time.

The two stars have reportedly known each other for years, but “spent time together” in June at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick‘s wedding, per a source for Entertainment Tonight. “The two have been talking for about a month and have enjoyed their time together,” the source added before saying their romance is “not too serious.”

Tom is coming off his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, 43, after 13 years of marriage. After the pair split in October 2022, Tom became the subject of relationship rumors, with reports claiming he struck up a romance with Kim Kardashian at Michael Rubin‘s annual 4th of July party in the Hamptons. The former New England Patriot has three children: two with Gisele, and one with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Irina, meanwhile, split from Bradley Cooper, 48, in 2019 after four years together. Irina and Bradley sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen in NYC with their six-year-old daughter, Lea, on June 1. The month prior, they reunited at the 2023 Met Gala. But now Irina seems to be fully focused on her relationship with Tom. And after their sushi date night, things appear to be getting more serious between the pair.