Bradley Cooper Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Day With Lea As Ex Irina Shayk’s Romance With Tom Brady Heats Up

Amid his ex's budding romance with the NFL athlete, the 'A Star Is Born' director was all smiles with his daughter while in Paris over the weekend of Aug. 5.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 7, 2023 9:09PM EDT
Bradley Cooper and daughter, Lea, fair in Paris
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper, 48, was a doting dad to his six-year-old daughter, Lea, while at the Tuileries Funfair in Paris over the weekend of Aug. 5 (see PHOTOS HERE). While at the fair with his little one, the A Star Is Born director rocked a dapper ensemble that featured a light-blue button-up shirt and navy blue trousers. Bradley completed the look with a grey cardigan, black sneakers, and black sunglasses.

Bradley Cooper with daughter, Lea, at the fair in Paris
Bradley Cooper pictured with his daughter, Lea, during a prior outing. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Lea, who he welcomed with his ex, Irina Shayk, channeled her inner Barbie in a hot-pink skirt. His only daughter completed her look with a leopard-print blouse and white open-toe sandals. At one point, the 48-year-old and his kiddo were pictured holding hands as they made their way through the fairgrounds. The model, 37, was notably not in attendance.

The Hollywood heartthrob was also pictured with an unnamed child, as Bradley rode the swings with them during the adventure-filled outing. It appeared that he attended the fair with a friend and his child, as the foursome was all smiles during a log ride. Bradley sat in the back while the two children were placed in the middle of the log with the unnamed friend in front. The group made quite the splash on the ride and screamed as the log landed in the water.

Bradley Cooper and daughter
Bradley Cooper welcomed his daughter with his ex, Irina Shayk, in 2017. (Shutterstock)

Irina and Bradley welcomed their daughter in 2017, about two years after they were first linked to each other. The A-listers dated for a few years until they called it quits in Jun. 2019. Since then, Bradley and his ex have been spotted out with their daughter on several occasions, including a recent outing with Lea in NYC on Jun. 1. The brunette bombshell opened up about parenting during a Mar. 2021 interview with ELLE. “I never understood the term co-parenting,” Irina said at the time. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”

Bradley’s outing with Lea in Paris come amid her mother’s rumored romance with NFL star Tom Brady, 46. The two sparked romance speculation after photos obtained by TMZ on Jul. 24 pictured the athlete seemingly caressing her face. Most recently, on Aug. 3, Page Six reported that the rumored new lovebirds enjoyed a sushi date in NYC just a few days prior. “It was just the two of them,” an insider told the tabloid at the time. “They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people.” As many know, Tom and Gisele Bündchen, 43, ended their marriage in Oct. 2022.

