Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Leave Same London Hotel After Weekend Together Amidst Romance

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were both spotted at the Twenty Two Hotel in London within a 24 hour period on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. In photos, which you can see here, Irina was seen exiting the hotel on the morning of Aug. 14. She reportedly arrived back less than two hours later. Then, Tom emerged in the early hours of Aug. 15, and was photographed exiting the establishment. Irina reportedly came out of a separate side entrance moments after the former NFL star, according to Daily Mail.

This new sighting comes about one month after Tom and Irina’s hot new romance was publicized. News of the pair’s relationship broke on July 24 when photos surfaced of them packing on the PDA outside his home in Los Angeles. The two reportedly spent the night together.

While Tom and Irina have reportedly known each other for years from running in the same circles, they hit it off after attending the same June wedding in Italy, according to Entertainment Tonight. In July, the site reported that things were “not too serious” between the pair, but that they were “enjoying their time together.”

This London sighting is the first time Tom and Irina have been seen in the same vicinity since the initial PDA photos. At the end of July and beginning of August, Tom spent time with his kids in Africa. The 46-year-old has two children — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — with ex, Gisele Bundchen, and a son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

It’s been quite a transitional year for Tom. The football star and Gisele ended their 13 year marriage in the fall of 2022. Months later, he announced that he would be retiring from football for good (the decision came after he retired and un-retired ahead of the 2022/2023 season). Meanwhile, Irina was seen spending quite a bit of time with her ex, Bradley Cooper, who she shares a daughter with, in the months before being linked to Tom. Bradley and Irina split in 2019, but have worked well together as co-parents in the years since. In the fall of 2022, it was rumored that they had gotten back together, but things apparently fizzled out once again.