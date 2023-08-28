Irina Shayk Vacations With Ex Bradley Cooper Amidst Tom Brady Romance: Photos

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk continue to prove that they’re on good terms with one another following their 2019 split. The exes are currently on vacation together, and Irina proved it with photos posted to her Instagram Story on the weekend of Aug. 26. After sharing several topless shots of herself on the trip, she shared an image of Bradley posing shirtless while lying down in a kayak. In the black-and-white shot, the actor is shielding his eyes from the sun and smiling for the camera.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk vacationing together amid Shayk’s romance with Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/gEUU1ReOVa — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 28, 2023

This getaway for Bradley and Irina comes just weeks after the model was romantically linked to another A-list star, Tom Brady. At the end of July, Irina and Tom were photographed looking quite cozy with one another while outside of his home in Los Angeles. It’s been reported that the two connected while attending the same wedding in June after years of “running in the same circles.”

Then, in mid-August, Tom and Irina made headlines once again when they were seen at the same London hotel. Although they were careful not to be photographed together, they left the hotel just minutes apart from two separate exits. Tom is recently single after divorcing ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in Oct. 2022.

Meanwhile, Bradley and Irina have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship since their 2019 split. The two share a daughter, Lea, 6, together, and are often seen spending time together with her. In the fall of 2022, it was even rumored that the exes had gotten back together after multiple sightings with one another. However, neither star ever confirmed whether or not the rumors of a romantic reconciliation were true.

Gisele and Tom also appear to be on amicable terms following their split, as they have two children — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — as well. However, Entertainment Tonight reported earlier this month that Gisele is unbothered by Tom’s new relationship with Irina. “She isn’t thinking about what Tom’s doing in his romantic life,” the outlet’s source said. “She’s focused on their children, co-parenting and maintaining a good environment for everyone.”