How Gisele Feels About Tom Brady & Irina Shayk’s Relationship Revealed: Report

As Tom Brady and Irina Shayk continue their relationship, many are wondering how the NFL great’s ex wife Gisele Bundchen is feeling about it. Not much, according to a new report! A source told Entertainment Tonight for a Friday, Aug. 25 report that the mom of two “isn’t thinking about what Tom is doing in his romantic life” and is “focused on their children, co-parenting, and maintaining a good environment for everyone.”

“Gisele’s main priority is to make sure their kids feel loved and cared for,” the insider added. “She wants to set a positive example for them and Gisele is doing her own thing.”

At issue is the relationship between Tom and Irina, who’ve been spotted spending time together. In the same report, an insider informed ET that “it isn’t super serious yet.” Still, they said that “Irina and Tom are having a great time together,” and that “they are enjoying their relationship.” “Tom is attracted to Irina and she’s very into him,” the insider divulged.

The former Bucs QB and supermodel finalized their divorce in October of 2022 after 13 years of marriage and two children — Vivian, now 10, and Benjamin, 13. Tom also shares eldest son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan. In the near 1 year since the former power couple split, Gisele has been spotted several times spending time with her Jiu Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente — but very little seems to have come from it.

As for Tom, though rumors emerged that he could be seeing Kim Kardashian, he wound up instead being spotted hanging out with Bradley Cooper‘s ex Irina — at Tom’s house in LA, on a secret sushi date, and most interestingly, at a London hotel, where they seemingly spent upwards of 48 hours together.

Despite the media frenzy, Gisele seems to remain unfazed. “Breakups are never easy, especially when there’s [media] speculating every step of the way,” she told Vogue Brasil recently. “I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams.”