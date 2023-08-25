How Gisele Feels About Tom Brady & Irina Shayk’s Relationship Revealed: Report

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen divorced Tom almost a year ago. Here's how she feels about his deepening romance with Irina Shayk.

August 25, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bündchen ditches her wedding band as she takes her two children to a gym in Miami amid reports she and husband Tom Brady are headed for divorce. The 42-year-old Brazilian beauty, wearing a white vest top and grey sweats, looked downcast as she took Benjamin, 12, and nine-year-old Vivian for a workout. The Victoria's Secret model is reported to have been staying with friends in Miami, while star quarterback Brady, 45, is back in Tampa training with his Buccaneers team mates after Hurricane Ian devastated Floria's west coast. Both are reported to have hired divorce attorneys and are “exploring their options” regarding their marriage. The pair are said to have been living apart for months. Since rumors of the tensions between the pair first emerged, multiple reports claimed that Brady's decision to U-turn on his retirement earlier this year was the trigger for their marital problems. He had initially quit his career, in part, to focus on his family - as he vowed to spend more time with them since Gisele 'deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.' Many believed that Brady re-entering the NFL became a bone of contention for Bündchen. However, their rift is completely unrelated to the former Patriots' star's football career, DailyMail.com can confirm. Bündchen is her husband's 'number one cheerleader' and said she would not care if he played until he was in his 50s. But the friction between the two has still resulted in them living apart from one another. 04 Oct 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
As Tom Brady and Irina Shayk continue their relationship, many are wondering how the NFL great’s ex wife Gisele Bundchen is feeling about it. Not much, according to a new report! A source told Entertainment Tonight for a Friday, Aug. 25 report that the mom of two “isn’t thinking about what Tom is doing in his romantic life” and is “focused on their children, co-parenting, and maintaining a good environment for everyone.”

“Gisele’s main priority is to make sure their kids feel loved and cared for,” the insider added. “She wants to set a positive example for them and Gisele is doing her own thing.”

At issue is the relationship between Tom and Irina, who’ve been spotted spending time together.  In the same report, an insider informed ET that “it isn’t super serious yet.” Still, they said that “Irina and Tom are having a great time together,” and that “they are enjoying their relationship.” “Tom is attracted to Irina and she’s very into him,” the insider divulged.

The former Bucs QB and supermodel finalized their divorce in October of 2022 after 13 years of marriage and two children — Vivian, now 10, and Benjamin, 13. Tom also shares eldest son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan. In the near 1 year since the former power couple split, Gisele has been spotted several times spending time with her Jiu Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente — but very little seems to have come from it.

As for Tom, though rumors emerged that he could be seeing Kim Kardashian, he wound up instead being spotted hanging out with Bradley Cooper‘s ex Irina — at Tom’s house in LA, on a secret sushi date, and most interestingly, at a London hotel, where they seemingly spent upwards of 48 hours together.

Despite the media frenzy, Gisele seems to remain unfazed. “Breakups are never easy, especially when there’s [media] speculating every step of the way,” she told Vogue Brasil recently. “I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams.”

