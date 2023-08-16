Gisele Bundchen Rocks Crop Top As She Reunites With Joaquim Valente At Gym With Her Daughter

Gisele Bundchen, 43, and her daughter, Vivian, 10, hit up a gym in Miami alongside the model’s jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Aug. 16 (see PHOTOS HERE). While at the fitness center, the blonde beauty looked extra chic in a black crop top and matching black leggings. The proud mother-of-two opted to tie her golden tresses in a messy low ponytail, as she chatted with the fitness trainer in the gym.

The two appeared to be close with Joaquim, as they were all smiles throughout the visit. Vivian was even pictured sharing a sweet hug with him, as her mom looked on. The 10-year-old twinned with her mom with matching ponytails, however, she rocked a blue t-shirt for the day at the gym.

This is not Gisele’s first session with Joaquim, as she has been training jiu-jitsu with him for many months. She was even spotted at his private gym in Miami on Aug. 12. While hitting up his fitness studio over the weekend (see photos here), Gisele rocked a white muscle t-shirt with a pair of grey leggings. She completed her gym attire with white sneakers and a giant blue reusable water bottle in tow.

Gisele has been open with her Instagram followers about her training sessions with Joaquim, as she even shared a video of one of the sessions in Feb. 2022. “I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense,” her caption of the post began. “I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

Her recent gym sessions with the instructor have even sparked romance rumors, as they were even been spotted out to dinner together in Nov. 2022. Not long after that, in Jan. 2023, a source close to the runway sensation told PEOPLE, that she simply “adores” Joaquim. “Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario,” the insider claimed at the time. “They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”

As many know, Gisele and Tom Brady, 46, called it quits on their 13-year marriage in Oct. 2022. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the NFL star wrote via Instagram at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.” In addition to Vivian, they also share one son, Benjamin Rein, 13.