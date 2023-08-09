Gisele Bundchen Admits ‘Breakups Are Never Easy’ As Tom Brady Moves On With Irina Shayk

View gallery

Gisele Bundchen opened up about how she took care of her mental health amidst her split from Tom Brady in her new interview with Vogue Brasil. “I have always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth,” she said in the interview, which was translated from Portuguese. “Breakups are never easy, especially when there’s [media] speculating every step of the way. I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams.”

The supermodel’s confession comes amidst Tom’s hot new romance with Irina Shayk. The pair’s relationship was made public at the end of July when they were photographed looking quite cozy outside of his home in Los Angeles. Tom reportedly picked Irina up from the Hotel Bel-Air and brought her back to his house for the PDA-filled evening. While Tom and Irina have run in the same circles for years, they reportedly reconnected after attending the same wedding in June, where they “hit it off,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Tom and Gisele were married for more than 13 years when they announced their divorce in the fall of 2022. The exes share two children, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, together. Tom recently took Vivian (as well as his oldest son Jack, 15, who he shares with Bridget Moynahan) to Africa for a safari adventure and posted about the experience on Instagram. Gisele jumped into the comments section to post a prayer hands emoji in response to his touching caption and photos from the trip.

Gisele previously opened up about her divorce from Tom in an interview with Vanity Fair, which was published in March. In the tell-all piece, she addressed the fan speculation that Tom’s decision to retire, and then un-retire, from football is what led to the divorce, calling the rumors the “craziest thing I ever heard.” “I have always cheered for him and I would continue forever,” Gisele insisted. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all of his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

The 43-year-old also admitted that “everything” she’d read about her split from Tom wasn’t true. “It’s not so black and white,” she added. “Sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart. When I was 26 and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live in the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.”