Tom Brady’s Son Jack, 15, Is Just As Tall As Him In Family Photos From Safari Vacation

Tom Brady‘s son, 15-year-old Jack Brady, is set to dwarf his famous dad! In a new photo collection shared to Instagram on Tuesday, August 8, the NFL great shared a pic of himself, Jack, and daughter Vivian, 10, on safari during their family trip. Jack stood at his dad’s right side, draping an arm around him and looking every bit the teenager. He wore a gray shirt and came dangerously close to being as tall as the 6’4″ football star! Directly in front of Jack stood little sister Vivian, who rocked a gray sweatsuit and beige scarf with a pair of white sneakers. She finished the look with a pair of sleek black sunglasses. Tom smiled as he held Vivian’s left hand.

In another pic, Vivian smiled as she wrapped her arms around her dad’s neck, and in another, she was seen getting an up close and personal look at an elephant in the wild. In the lengthy caption, Tom reflected on the birthday trip with his kids and his most important relationships.

“What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent…Africa 🖤🖤🖤,” he wrote in part. “It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories…This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings. I couldn’t imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has… I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with….my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life.”

Tom shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, and shares Vivian and Benjamin, 12, with ex wife Gisele Bundchen., whom he divorced in October of 2022.