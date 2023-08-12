Gisele Bundchen Rocks Leggings Arriving To Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente’s Miami Gym: Photos

Gisele Bundchen was spotted arriving at the private gym of her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The super model, 42, wore gray leggings and a white tank top as she stayed cool in the balmy Miami weather on Saturday, Aug. 12. Gisele added a pair of On performance running shoes to her functional athleisure look, and hung onto a turquoise water bottle to stay hydrated. She could be seen exiting a car as she prepared to head in for a sweat session in the images published by the Daily Mail.

Gisele and Joaquim have been photographed several times in the last few months since her split from ex-husband Tom Brady in Oct. 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The news was confirmed shortly after Tom made the choice to return to NFL after previously announcing he would retire.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the NFL star wrote via social media last fall. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” he also added, referencing kids Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10.

Gisele and Joaquim were spotted on what appeared to be a date last fall, and shortly after, vacationed in Costa Rica together. The duo soaked up the lush scenery as they explored the area on horses in photos published at the time, along with dinner at hotspot Koji. Gisele and Joaquim once again returned to Costa Rica for another trip in March, where they enjoyed surfing — one of the country’s most famed activities. Notably, the pair have not spoken publicly about the nature of their relationship.

The Louis Vuitton ambassador previously revealed that she and Joaquim initially connected when she signed up her son for lessons, but found an interest in the activity, as well. “I wasn’t even considering it for myself, to be honest with you. But, when I bought [Ben] into the first class, and started talking with Joaquim, I realized it was much more than self-defense,” she told Dust Magazine in 2022.