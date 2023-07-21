Gisele Bundchen’s Daughter Vivian, 10, Looks Just Like Her Mom In Birthday Video

Gisele Bundchen is 43 years old! The blonde beauty celebrated her birthday on Jul. 20 and was surrounded by her friends and family. Her daughter, Vivian, 10, notably looked just like her mother in a birthday video shared on the model’s Instagram Story (see photos of the video here). In the post, Gisele’s family sang her happy birthday and brought her an adorable chocolate cake for the occasion.

While her dear ones, including her twin sister, Patricia, sang her happy birthday, Vivian was seated right next to her mom. The 10-year-old looked like Gisele’s twin as they both had their golden tresses down in loose waves. The preteen rocked a white zip-up jacket in the video and seemingly enjoyed the festivities. Meanwhile, Gisele looked casual, yet chic, in a black puffer jacket and jeans. The mother-of-two smiled and clapped throughout the clip.

The sweet cake was decorated with an assortment of berries and chocolate frosting (see photos here). Additionally, the exciting dessert included a sparkler in the middle that exuded a mini flame. Gisele and her family appeared to be on a boat to celebrate her birthday and were also pictured high-fiving, per PEOPLE. One day prior to her birthday, a source told the same outlet that the 43-year-old wanted to keep her birthday “low-key” this year. “She’s with her twin sister and the rest of her family in Brazil,” the insider claimed. “She’s going to Brazil a couple times this summer. Her mom’s birthday is on Sunday too, so they’ll celebrate all the festivities together.”

Gisele’s birthday celebrations comes nine months since she and NFL star Tom Brady, 45, finalized their divorce. At the time, Tom took to his Instagram Story to share a statement about their split. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” he penned at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Tom and his ex got married in 2009 and also share a son, Benjamin, 13. Since their split, Gisele has been busy sharing photos of her adorable kiddos via Instagram. For Mother’s Day on May 14, she took to her social media to share a carousel of photos with her little ones. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mom’s out there who with their infinite love can move mountains,” she began in the caption. “Sending you all my love and reverence, especially to my mom , my wonder woman, a warrior who raised six daughters with so much love and care. Love you, mom!”