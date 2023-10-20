Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Brave the Rain on Romantic Stroll in NYC: Photo

Image Credit: Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid, 28, and Bradley Cooper, 48, fueled romance rumors on October 20 after they were photographed stepping out in the rain together in New York City (see PHOTOS HERE). While out in the Big Apple on the chilly morning, the blonde beauty bundled up and rocked a long black coat with black trousers. Gigi accessorized with athletic sneakers, a grey beanie, and oversized sunglasses.

The Silver Linings Playbook star, for his part, opted for a similarly casual ensemble. Bradley was pictured with a navy blue long-sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and even had his Ellen DeGeneres boxer briefs waistband on full display. The 48-year-old made sure to accessorize and added a black backpack and the Travis Scott Jordan 1 Retro High Nike sneakers to tie his look together.

Bradley and Gigi’s most recent outing comes just two weeks after they were first linked to each other after they were photographed stepping out to dinner in NYC on October 5. During that date, the mother-of-one rocked a leather jacket and brown mini skirt. She completed her chic ensemble with black loafers, gold hoop earrings, and a mini brown purse. Meanwhile, Bradley rocked a blue graphic t-shirt, a plaid jacket, and dark trousers.

Their rumored relationship comes following Gigi’s rumored fling with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and Bradley’s on-and-off romance with model Irina Shayk, 37. The Oscar nominee and the 37-year-old were linked to each other from 2015 until their most recent 2019 split. Irina and her ex welcomed one daughter, Lea, 6, and continue to co-parent the toddler following their breakup. Meanwhile, Gigi welcomed her daughter, Khai, 3, with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, 30.

It was reported that Gigi and Bradley met through Irina, as she and Gigi are both in the modeling industry. “Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together,” a source told The Messenger on October 11, “and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings.” The insider also claimed that the the rumored couple bonded over having kids of their own. “Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out,” they said.