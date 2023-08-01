Gigi Hadid Shows Off Daughter Khai’s Long Hair In Rare Glimpse Of 2-Year-Old: Photos

Gigi Hadid‘s daughter is growing up so fast! The model, 28, shared a rare glimpse of her 2-year-old child Khai living her best summer life on Instagram July 31. Khai rocked long hair as she did various fun activities in the photos like blueberry picking at the Hadid family farm, for which she wore a white summer dress. Another image showed Gigi’s daughter leaning over the side of a boat in a rainbow tutu and a pair of neon shoes.

Gigi also showed Khai enjoying a variety of foods, like M&M pancakes and a pink ice cream bar, in the photos. Khai’s style was on point in all the images, including the shot of her rocking a purple shirt tucked into a pair of blue jeans that had a yellow smiley face on them. Gigi did not show her daughter’s face in any of the photos.

The blonde beauty appeared in two of the photos from her Instagram post. She fed her two horses in one snapshot and rocked a purple bikini while gathering blueberries at the farm in the other. Gigi captioned her post, “Best of summer !” with a few fun emojis.

Gigi, who shares her daughter with her ex Zayn Malik, 30, rarely shows Khai on her social media, though the mother-daughter duo is occasionally seen out and about together in NYC. Earlier this year, Gigi opened up about her morning mom routine in a rare interview with WSJ. Magazine on January 30.

“Whatever time she’s waking up, I’m waking up,” Gigi shared. “I have a very mom morning routine.” Yolanda Hadid‘s daughter then detailed that her breakfast is typically chosen by her little one. “I eat whatever Khai’s having. I make her pancakes and sausages every day,” she quipped. Gig also shared how she stays active while raising her daughter. “We walk a lot. We do yoga together With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving,” she said.

Gigi welcomed Khai in Sept. 2020 with her now ex-boyfriend Zayn. The former lovebirds called it quits on their six-year romance in Oct. 2021. Zayn recently opened up about his relationship with his daughter on the Call Her Daddy podcast on July 12. “Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her,” the One Direction alum said. Zayn also said that Khai was the main reason he decided to do his first interview in six years.