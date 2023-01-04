Charlotte McKinney Stuns In Purple Bikini & Wrap Skirt On Bahamas Vacation: Photos

Charlotte McKinney looked stunning when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny purple string bikini while on vacation in the Bahamas.

January 4, 2023 4:08PM EST
Image Credit: MEGA

Charlotte McKinney is always posting some sort of sexy photo to social media and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 29-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a purple string bikini while on vacation in the Bahamas and she looked stunning.

In the photos, Charlotte wore a pastel purple patterned Emilio Pucci string bikini featuring a tiny top that revealed ample cleavage and underboob. She styled the top with the matching side-tie string bottoms and covered it up in a short sheer green sarong that was low-cut, revealing her toned abs and tiny waist. As for her glam, Charlotte opted to go au natural letting her blonde hair down in beach waves with no makeup on.

While on vacation, Charlotte posted a slew of sexy outfits, each one better than the next. One outfit featured a long-sleeve white button-down shirt that Charlotte tied in a knot in the front to make it cropped. She styled the shirt with a low-rise yellow patterned mini skirt and accessorized with a pair of black rectangle sunglasses.

As if her photos couldn’t get any sexier, she posed in the ocean wearing a black and white gingham bikini that featured an extremely tiny and revealing triangle top with matching high-rise bottoms that were super cheeky and had skinny straps on the sides. In another photo, Charlotte posed with friends while she wore skintight, low-rise paint splattered hot shorts with a tight black bodysuit tucked in. She styled the outfit with natural beach waves and a bold red lip.

