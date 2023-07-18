Gigi Hadid Arrested In Cayman Islands For Carrying Marijuana

Gigi Hadid was arrested upon arriving to the airport in the Cayman Islands on July 10, E! News confirmed on July 18. The supermodel touched down at Owen Roberts International Airport in a private plane. Officials at customs reportedly found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in her luggage, according to local outlet Cayman Marl Road.
Gigi was then arrested on suspicion of Importation of ganja and Importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja. After being taken to the Prisoner Detention Center at the airport, she was released on bail. She appeared in Summary Court two days later (July 12), where she was formally charged. After pleading guilty, she was fined $1,000.
A rep for Gigi confirmed the arrest to E! News and further explained the situation. “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license,” the rep shared. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.” HollywoodLife has also reached out to Gigi’s rep for comment.
It is unclear what Gigi was prescribed medical marijuana for. In 2016, she revealed she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition Hashimoto’s Disease. The condition affects the thyroid gland, and Gigi has been open about being on medication to regulate her symptoms.
Gigi has been posting up a storm on Instagram about her trip to the Cayman Islands, and does not seem to be fazed by the legal issues she faced upon arriving. Earlier this week, she shared photos of herself lounging around in a bikini, while also debuting a giant dragon tattoo on her leg. Prior to the vacation, Gigi was hard at work while modeling in Paris. She also spent July 4th in the Hamptons, where she was reportedly seen spending time with Leonardo DiCaprio.
Amidst her busy career, Gigi is also a mom to two-year-old daughter, Khai, who she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik. While Gigi has carefully kept the toddler out of the public eye, she often gives glimpses of her simple life with the two-year-old on social media.