Gigi Hadid Shows Off Massive Upper Thigh Tattoo In Bikini: See Her New Ink

Tattoos and tan lines! Gigi Hadid, 28, took her gals’ trip to the next level and appeared to have gotten a giant dragon tattoo on her upper thigh which she shared via Instagram on Jul. 14. The black ink is large in scale and starts around the start of her hip and ends around the bottom of her bum. She has not confirmed if the tattoo is real or not. “mornin!”, the blonde beauty captioned the carousel of photos, along with a green dragon emoji. The 28-year-old rocked a pink multi-patterned bikini while lounging at the beach and added several stacked necklaces to the look.

Although it’s unclear which of her friends took the photo, Gigi was all smiles in the snapshot and jokingly reached out to grab the camera. In the first slide of the post, Gigi put her best model face on and posed on her knees on top of the beach chair. The mother-of-one styles her long golden tresses in messy beach waves perfectly fit for the occasion. Later, her friend, Alana O’Herlihy, shared an up-close photo of Gigi’s tattoo which she re-posted via her Stories. “Am I in my girl w the dragon tattoo era ?!”, Gigi joked in the caption, referring to the 2011 movie.

Soon after Bella Hadid‘s sister shared the photos with her nearly 80 million followers, many of them flocked to the comments to react to seeing the new ink. “I hope thats not real,” one fan quipped in astonishment, while another added, “All of a sudden…dragons are my favorite animal?” A separate admire couldn’t help but compare Gigi to the Game of Thrones character, Daenerys Targaryen. “Mother of dragons,” the fan noted, which is the nickname for Emilia Clarke‘s fictional character.

Aside from getting a tattoo with her girlfriends on vacation, Gigi and her pals took to TikTok to create a fun dancing video to Taylor Swift‘s “Cruel Summer.” In the clip, Gigi looked chic in a matching beige outfit that featured a loose sleeveless top and matching linen trousers. She completed the vacation ensemble with gold hoop earrings and the same stacked necklaces that she rocked at the beach, mentioned above. “NOT SO CRUEL SUMMER CONTENT STARTS NOW. #onagirlstrip #brookieandjessiefanpage,” Alana captioned the video. Gigi is clearly having a great time on her ladies getaway with her close friends!

Beach trips and rebellious shenanigans aside, Gigi has recently made headlines for her rumored romance with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 48. Although the romance rumors began to swirl around Sept. 2022, per PEOPLE, the two A-listers were recently spotted in the Hamptons ahead of the Jul. 4th holiday. Months prior, in Sept., a source close to Gigi told PEOPLE that the 48-year-old was “definitely pursuing Gigi.” The IMG model was previously linked to One Direction alum Zayn Malik, 30, from 2015 until their recent split in 2021. The exes share one daughter, Khai, 2.