New Pics

Gigi Hadid Glows As She Takes Daughter Khai, 1, For A Stroll In NYC – Photos

Gigi Hadid, Khai Malik
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid take their daughter to the New York Aquarium in Coney Island. The couple was spotted enjoying an afternoon outing at the famed aquarium with their little girl. Pictured: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 13 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Head back to the apartment after having lunch at the 'The Smile' with their daughter. Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Head back to the apartment after having lunch at the 'The Smile' with their daughter. Pictured: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Gigi Hadid was all smiles while walking with a friend and pushing a stroller that had her sweet daughter Khai in it on the streets of the Big Apple.

Gigi Hadid, 26, looked incredible in a fashionable and comfortable-looking outfit during her latest stroll! The model and new mom was joined by her one-year-old daughter Khai, who was in a stroller, and a friend as she was recently photographed in New York City. She wore a tan fleece jacket that had a dark pink and yellow floral design along with jeans, pink socks, and warm-looking tan slip-on boots.

Gigi Hadid, Khai Malik
Gigi Hadid goes for a walk with her daughter Khai in a stroller. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

The beauty also wore sunglasses and had her long hair pulled up and back into a bun and added a white clip toward the top of her head to keep loose strands in place. She flashed a slight smile while walking by cameras and appeared relaxed and happy to be getting fresh air with her bundle of joy, whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik, 28.

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid glows during her recent outing. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Related Gallery

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Most Romantic Moments: See A Timeline Of Their Romance

Model, Gigi Hadid is seen walking a stroller with her daughter for the first time in New York City. Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5203160 151220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Model, Gigi Hadid is seen walking a stroller with her daughter for the first time in New York City. Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5203160 151220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Before Gigi made headlines with her recent stroll, she did so for being spotted with her younger sister Bella Hadid and brother Anwar Hadid, 22, to celebrate Bella’s 25th birthday two weeks ago. The siblings were all dressed in style, including Gigi, who rocked a cozy heather gray jumpsuit from ST. JOHN’s SS22 collection. She also wore a black leather jacket over the outfit choice and added chunky loafers to top it all off.

When Gigi’s not turning heads with family hangouts, she’s doing so on runways. The talented gal strutted her stuff at Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show, which aired in Sept. on Amazon Prime. She rocked a metallic blue robe that had a V-neckline and two slits on the sides at the show as well as a matching belt and underwear that peeked through under the opening of the robe. She also showed of a long straight hair look with bangs and epic flattering makeup that went perfectly with the look.

In addition to being a rockstar model, Gigi is a rockstar parent. She and Zayn celebrated little Khai’s first birthday during a weekend in Sept. and although they’ve been keeping the tot’s face private and away from the public, Gigi’s father Mohamed Hadid couldn’t help but share snapshots of the big day on Instagram, and one showed the birthday girl from the back. “Khai 1st bd,” he wrote in the caption.