Gigi Hadid Rocks Plunging Sequin Mini Dress For Savage X Fenty Fashion Show 1 Year After Giving Birth

Gigi Hadid slayed at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show when she rocked this sexy plunging blue sequin dress.

Gigi Hadid, 26, looked drop-dead-gorgeous at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show which aired on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. The supermodel looked better than ever when she showed off her post-baby body in a plunging metallic blue robe that had a plunging V-neckline. The sparkly kimono was loose fitting and had two slits on the side while a tie belt cinched in her tiny waist.

Gigi styled the slinky sequin robe with a pair of metallic blue underwear and nothing else, opting to go topless under the dress. She accessorized with massive diamond disc earrings, pointed-toe metallic silver pumps, and a satin blue choker necklace that flowed into a body chain.

As for her glam, Gigi ditched her long blonde hair for dark brown, choppy locks with short front bangs. A sparkly silver shadow, a dramatic cat eye, and a brown lip completed her sultry look, granting the boudoir-friendly ensemble the ideal flair.

It’s truly incredible how stunning Gigi looked, considering her new mom status. The Savage X Fenty runway show marks one year since the super model gave birth to her daughter Khai at her Pennsylvania farm in September 2020. Since giving birth, Gigi has hit the runways at both NYFW and Milan fashion week, recently appearing in the Moschino Spring/Summer 2022 show when rocking a matching pastel skirt set featuring a tiny bustier top that put her toned abs on display. A cropped blazer, white pumps, and a huge chunky necklace completed her cool look while her hair was piled high in an up-do reminiscent of the 1960’s.

For that show, Gigi also rocked a colorful, cartoonish, one-sleeved gown, typical of the kitschy, theatrical house. Flaunting her curves in the unique dress, the model strutted down the runway in super high, yellow strappy heels, holding a baby bottle prop that complemented the campy look.