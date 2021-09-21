Rihanna’s 2021 Savage x Fenty Show — How To Watch

Rihanna’s highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show will air on September 24 & we have everything you need to know on how to watch it!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here – Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show. For the third year in a row, Rihanna is airing the fashion show for her lingerie line on Amazon Prime on September 24 and we could not be more excited. The show promises fun-filled performances and gorgeous runway looks, so you definitely don’t want to miss it, and we have all the details on how you can watch it, below.

First off, the show is airing exclusively on Amazon Prime on September 24, which means you have to be an Amazon Prime member to watch. Have no fear, because you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, right here. Once you are a member, you are ready to watch the show.

There are so many exciting performances planned for the event including Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah. Meanwhile, a mix of models, actors, and even dancers will join forces to show off the new collection. Some of the celebs expected to walk in the show include Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Joan Smalls, Lourdes Leon, Sabrina Carpenter, and Vanessa Hudgens – just to name a few.

The best part is, during and after the show, you will be able to shop the entire collection in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty. So, happy watching and happy shopping!