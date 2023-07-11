Zayn Malik Says His ‘Main’ Focus Is Being A Good Dad To Daughter Khai, 2, In Rare New interview

A proud father! During a teaser clip for the Jul. 12 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Zayn Malik, 30, opened up about fatherhood and shared some rare insight on how his daughter, Khai, 2, changed his life. “Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her,” the One Direction alum told host Alex Cooper regarding his and Gigi Hadid‘s two-year-old.

Later, the 30-year-old explained that Khai was the reason that he decided to do the rare interview. “That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this,” Zayn said. “And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, ‘My dad’s doing this.'” The “Night Changes” hitmaker and his ex-girlfriend welcomed their toddler amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sept. 2020. Gigi and the Hollywood heartthrob most recently called it quits in Oct. 2021, just over one year after Khai was born.

Fans are highly anticipating the Call Her Daddy episode, as Zayn revealed that it has been roughly six years since he did a lengthy interview. Further in the episode’s trailer, the father-of-one talked about his “dad quality” that he is proud of. “I keep being told I’m telling dad jokes,” he admitted. “And I’m leaning into it. I’m just like, ‘It’s OK. It’s cool.'” He even shared that people think of him as a “weirdo,” but he gives himself a pass because he’s a “dad now and I’m allowed to tell these jokes.”

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Zayn went on to note that Khai has added a sense of “color” back to his life. “There’s a certain point in adult life where everything is vague and gray and boring and she’s brought that color back for me for sure,” he quipped. The full episode of the interview is set to land exclusively on Spotify on Jul. 12. Soon after the trailer landed on social media, many of the singer’s fans took to the comments to gush over his conversation about fatherhood. “this might be the most important podcast of my life,” one fan joked, while another added, “HE TELLS DAD JOKES SO REAL.”

As mentioned above, Zayn welcomed his daughter with the super model nearly three years ago, about five years after they were first linked to each other. At the time of Khai’s birth, the UK native took to Twitter to share a photo of his newborn, along with her birth announcement. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he began in the caption. “to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.” Aside from his love for his daughter, Zayn’s latest song, “Love Like This,” is set to drop on Jul. 21.