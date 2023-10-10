Gigi Hadid Reportedly Had a ‘Crush’ on Bradley Cooper ‘for a While’ Before Their ‘Casual’ Romance

Image Credit: Shutterstock (2)

Gigi Hadid had “sort of a crush” on Bradley Cooper “for a while” before their romance began, according to a new report. The duo has been spotted out and about together in New York City more than once over the past week.

“[They have] things in common, so it’s possible to see [their relationship] progress,” an insider told PEOPLE on October 9. “It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute, and there is an attraction.”

The source also told the publication that Gigi, 28, and Bradley, 48, “are having fun,” but it’s not likely for their budding romance to become serious anytime soon.

“She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities, so I don’t see anything serious happening right away, if at all,” the insider concluded.

Over the weekend, the Maybelline spokesmodel and the Maestro star were photographed arriving to the Big Apple in a car together, with Brad driving and Gigi riding shotgun. Both were seen carrying large duffle bags, but it’s not currently clear where they returned from.

Less than a week earlier, Gigi and Bradley were spotted leaving the restaurant Via Carota after an apparent dinner date.

The new couple’s relationship comes shortly after fans speculated whether the Hangover actor had reconciled with his ex Irina Shayk. However, it appears the two have simply maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship, as they share 6-year-old daughter Lea. Irina, 37, and Brad dated from 2015 to 2019.

Gigi also appeared to be enjoying a romance with none other than Oscar winner and Hollywood’s most famous bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair sparked relationship rumors in late 2022, and though their bond fizzled out, they reunited in public several times over the past year. Nevertheless, Leo, 48, has been spending time with model Vittoria Ceretti in recent weeks, whereas Irina has been spotted hanging out with former NFL player Tom Brady.

Previously, Gigi was in a relationship with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, with whom she shares daughter Khai. The former couple had an on-and-off romance for nearly six years. They started dating in 2015 and split in 2018 but reconciled shortly afterward. However, they officially called it quits in 2021 – nearly a year after welcoming their 3-year-old child.