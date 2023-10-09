Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Are Spotted Arriving in the Same Car Amid Their Rumored Romance

Image Credit: Jason Crowley/BFA.com/Shutterstock / Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s romance appears to be heating up. The duo was spotted arriving in New York City in the same car together with several overnight bags in tow.

The Hangover actor, 48, was photographed driving a black Mercedes G-Wagon with the 28-year-old model sitting in the passenger seat, according to photos published by TMZ on October 9. In the images, Gigi was seen getting out of the car to retrieve her blue and white Prada tote bag and a separate brown bag. For her brief outing, the runway queen wore black jeans and a beige, long-sleeved tee. In another picture, Brad was spotted walking away with a black duffle bag. He wore a blue graphic T-shirt, jeans and a black and green baseball cap.

Though they didn’t walk close together to their next destination, the pair appeared to have returned from a getaway. Days prior, the pair had dinner together on October 5 in the Big Apple. For their low-key date night, Gigi was spotted donning a sleek tan miniskirt, a white crop top, a leather jacket and black loafers as she left the restaurant Via Caroto. Brad maintained his laid-back style that evening by rocking a charcoal plaid shirt, a light blue T-shirt, jeans and a yellow baseball cap.

Neither Bradley nor Gigi has publicly confirmed their relationship, but their apparent romance comes shortly after fans speculated that the Silver Linings Playbook actor had reunited with ex Irina Shayk. The two share their daughter, Lea, together. Apart from Bradley, Gigi made headlines over the past year for her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, Irina, 37, has been spotted out and about with former football player Tom Brady, whereas Leonardo, 48, is enjoying his time with model Vittoria Ceretti.

Before Gigi and Bradley started seeing each other, the two previously dated other A-listers. Gigi was in an on-and-off relationship with former One Direction band member Zayn Malik for nearly five years. The exes share their daughter, Khai, together. As for Brad, he and Irina dated from 2015 to 2019. Prior to this, the A Star Is Born director was linked to several high-profile celebrities, including Cameron Diaz, Olivia Wilde and Renée Zellweger.