Bradley Cooper’s Dating History: From His Early Marriage to His Current Romance With Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper has shown himself as a versatile actor and director. Early in his career, he started to make a name for himself with roles in Alias and the hit comedy Wedding Crashers. He really had his breakout in 2009 when he starred in the classic comedy The Hangover. Besides appearing in the film’s two sequels, he also showed off his range as an actor with movie appearances in Limitless, The Silver Linings Playbook, and much more. Bradley made his directorial debut with the romantic drama A Star is Born, which he also acted in alongside Lady Gaga. Most recently, he directed, produced, and starred in the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is nominated for four awards at the 81st Golden Globes. Bradley is up for Best Actor and Director for the film.

Over the years, Bradley’s love life has also been in the public eye. From his short marriage to Jennifer Esposito to his relationship with Irina Shayk and his most recent rumored romance with Gigi Hadid, Bradley has dated plenty of stars. Get to know more about his love life here.

Jennifer Esposito

One of Bradley’s first notable public relationships was his marriage to Jennifer Esposito. The pair had a whirlwind romance, which was first confirmed when they attended a Golden Globes party together in January 2006, per InStyle. They got engaged in November of that year and married a month later.

Unfortunately, the marriage was incredibly short-lived. The Crash actress separated from Bradley in April 2007, and it was revealed that she’d filed for divorce. Ultimately, neither seemed very upset about the split. In August of that year, Jennifer explained that “it is what it should be” to People. “You have to move on. That’s what life is about — taking a situation, making the best of it, and moving on,” she told the outlet.

A few years later, Bradley explained that the connection “just wasn’t right” during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, per CBS News. In the years since, he’s admitted that he and Jennifer are not currently friends, but that he doesn’t “regret” their marriage in an interview with Elle.

Reneé Zellweger

Following his marriage, Bradley was long-rumored to be dating his Case 39 co-star Reneé Zellweger. Romance rumors about the pair first sparked when they were doing press for the film in 2009, per Yahoo. Despite the many rumors, they never confirmed their relationship publicly.

While they never publicly confirmed their romance, Bradley did gush about Jerry Maguire actress in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. While promoting the movie, he said that working with her was one of the best parts. “I never met her before this movie, but I just love her. I love coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her,” he said, via Us Weekly. In the same interview, Reneé complimented him as a “great actor.”

The pair ended up splitting up in 2011. It’s not entirely clear the reason, but one insider hinted at the A Star is Born actor’s career ambitions in a report to Us Weekly.

Zoe Saldana

After the split from Reneé, Bradley connected with his The Words co-star Zoe Saldana. The two of them starred in the romantic drama and started a private relationship. Zoe revealed that she and the Limitless actor had seamless chemistry in interviews, but they never publicly acknowledged their relationship. The pair reportedly broke up after about a year in late 2012, per E! News. Still, the two of them have seemingly remained on good terms, and they both starred in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise (although Bradley was just voice-acting).

Suki Waterhouse

Bradley began dating Suki Waterhouse in 2013, after they first met at the Elle Style Awards, per InStyle. The pair mostly kept their romance private, but they did have a handful of memorable moments. They attended a few red carpet events, but their most memorable moment was probably when a paparazzi caught them sitting in the park reading Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita together. Many members of the press made light of the 17-year age difference between The Hangover actor and Suki, who was 21 at the time, making the 1955 novel a fitting choice.

In 2015, the pair ended up calling it quits. While they’ve mostly kept quiet about their relationship both while they were dating and since they broke up, Suki did seem to shade her ex in a 2022 TikTok video. She shared a video of herself with a filter that made her slightly resemble him. “Can’t believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart,” she wrote.

Irina Shayk

After his split from Suki, Bradley started dating Russian model Irina Shayk. The pair were first seen attending a Broadway show together. The pair were spotted out and about together on a few occasions, and they made their red carpet debut together in 2016 at the L’Oreal Red Obsession Party. In March 2017, they welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper together.

In 2018, the pair attended the Met Gala together, and later that year, Bradley supported his girlfriend as she walked in the Versace Show. Irina also supported Bradley at the 2019 Academy Awards, where he performed a duet of “Shallow” with his A Star is Born co-star Lady Gaga. Unfortunately, the pair ended up splitting up in June 2019.

Following the breakup, Irina and Bradley have remained strong co-parents, and they’re often seen spending time together with their daughter. Since the split, Bradley has been rumored to be linked with actress Dianna Agron and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, but neither romance was confirmed. There was also a short time that Bradley and Irina were rumored to be getting back together in late 2022, but it was never confirmed. Still the former couple seem to get along well and are great co-parents to Lea. In fact, the actor and model reportedly took a vacation together with their daughter in August 2023.

Gigi Hadid

Bradley’s most recent rumored romance is still very new! The Silver Linings Playbook star was first spotted with Gigi Hadid back in October 2023. Multiple outlets reported that the two of them were seeing each other casually, and a month later, reports surfaced that the relationship had grown more serious.

Back in December 2023, a source close to the pair revealed that Gigi had been spending more time in Philadelphia with the actor in a report to People. “They are getting more and more serious,” the insider said. “They were pretty low-key when they were in town recently and had a date night in a private room at a local restaurant. They were quietly dating for much longer before it went public and were very hush-hush, trying to see if things would work between them. They had several months together privately and things have been going really well.”