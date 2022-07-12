Huma Abedin: 5 Things To Know About the Hillary Clinton Advisor Dating Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper, 47, just set the internet on fire with news that he’s dating political advisor Huma Abedin, 46. The Oscar winning actor, formerly linked to ex-girlfriend and co-parent Irina Shayk, 36, has apparently been dating Huma for several months now. Here’s what you should know about the glamorous top advisor to Hillary Clinton!

1. She was married to Anthony Weiner.

Huma is the ex-wife of former New York congressman and convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner, whom she was married to from 2010-2017. Former President Bill Clinton officiated the high-profile wedding on July 10, 2010, but things took a turn for the worse when Anthony found himself embroiled in a scandal. She filed for divorce from him after he plead guilty to sexting allegations in May of 2017.

2. Huma is the mother of one.

In December of 2011, Huma gave birth to a baby boy, her only child, Jordan Zain Weiner, with Anthony. The child is now 10 years old, and according to her Wikipedia page, the political powerhouse has sought sole physical custody of Jordan following his father’s sexting scandal.

3. She met Bradley through Anna Wintour.

According to the newest reports, Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour was instrumental in bringing the couple together. According to Page Six, Anna actually set them up. “Anna definitely played matchmaker,” a source told the outlet. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.” Another insider reportedly confirmed the news, saying, “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet. Bradley broke up with Dianna Agron and started dating Huma.”

4. Hillary Clinton considers her like a daughter.

Huma is very close to Hillary Clinton, after serving as vice chair for her 2016 Presidential campaign and as deputy chief of staff when Hillary was U.S. Secretary of State between 2009 and 2013. During her wedding to Anthony Weiner, Hillary gushed over Huma, comparing her to a “second daughter.” “I have one daughter,” she said at a pre-wedding garden party, per The Washington Post. “But if I had a second daughter, it would [be] Huma.”

5. Huma speaks several languages.

The highly accomplished graduate of George Washington University is multilingual. According to her Wikipedia page, Huma speaks English, Urdu, and fluent Arabic. Her parents are both professors, and she has two siblings.