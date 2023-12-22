Paris Hilton Celebrates ‘Hot’ Holidays in Red Lingerie After Welcoming 2 Children in the Past Year

Image Credit: ABC/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton, 42, turned up the heat ahead of Christmas with a series of new lingerie photos shared via Instagram on December 22. The Paris in Love star sent fans into a frenzy after she sizzled in a bright-red lingerie set that featured a plunging top, a matching garter belt, and red-trimmed stockings. The blonde beauty accessorized her revealing look with red high-heel pumps, a red coat, and a diamond necklace.

The 42-year-old even made sure to use some of her famous catchphrases in the caption of the sexy post. “The holidays have never been so HOT! Sleighing all #Slivmas! Are you on the naughty or nice list? #ThatsHot,” Paris penned in the caption. The TV personality also proved to be in a festive mood, as she posed in front of her decorated Christmas tree. In the first slide, the DJ even held a pink bedazzled ornament that featured her name on it.

Soon after the new mother-of-two shared the stunning photos in her chic ensemble, many of her nearly 26 million followers took to the comments to react. “Santa might be taking a plane this season cause you definitely SLEIGHED,” one fan joked, while another chimed in with, “Tis the season to be sliving!” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but gush over her lingerie. “Melting Christmas one outfit at a time that’s hot,” the third fan wrote. Of course, Paris’ husband, Carter Reum, made sure to react and called Paris, “the best present ever for Christmas.”

Paris’ recent social media post comes just one month after she announced that her daughter, London, was born. She took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to confirm the exciting news with a photo of a onesie with her little one’s moniker on it. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned the surprise baby announcement. Many congratulated Paris on London’s birth, including Khloe Kardashian. “Oh my heart!!!!! Congratulations Paris!!!! Your family is beautiful and I can’t wait to meet London,” the 39-year-old penned.

Not only did the “Stars Are Blind” songstress welcome a daughter this year, but her son, Phoenix, was born in January. Paris welcomed both of her children via surrogate and revealed that she is “just so scared” to carry the babies herself following her own traumas. At the time of her son’s birth, she shared a photo of his hand in hers and captioned it, “You are already loved beyond words.” Days after London’s arrival, Paris spoke with PEOPLE and admitted that her “life” is now “complete.” The media starlet revealed, “My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl.”