Flawless? Janet Jackson looked ageless when celebrating Mother’s Day with her son, Eissa Al Mana. The 51-year-old singer looked no different than she did in 1993!

That’s when Janet Jackson’s iconic album janet. was released, FYI. Actually, they way Janet, 51, looked when she played with Eissa Al Mana on May 13, it was as if she was plucked out of her Control era, back in 1986. Janet spent the day with her 1-year-old at a Beverly Hills Park, per TMZ, swinging on a swing-set while twinning with her boy. Both the iconic singer and the toddler were dressed in blue. Even her bodyguard matched, as he rocked a pair of navy blue Adidas trackpants.

How adorable! The ageless Janet recently took people back in time with the release of a series of promotional shots in honor of the second leg of her upcoming State of the World tour. The photos, taken by Solaiman Fazel, look like they came out of a Jackson family album, as Janet – with a playful high ponytail and golden bomber jacket – looks like she’s a twenty-something. In another shot, she’s dressed in some impeccable 90’s fashion, making some people question what year it is.

It’s so nice to see Janet having a wonderful Mother’s Day, considering the nastiness that followed her split from hubby Wissam Al Mana, 43. Following Eissa’s birth in January 2017, Wissam and Janet called it quits. “It was quite an abusive situation,” Randy Jackson, Janet’s brother, alleged in an interview with People. Randy claimed that Janet felt like a “prisoner in her own home” and alleged that his sister was subject to “verbal abuse” daily. Wissam, through his attorneys, denied all the allegations, saying that “the well-being and privacy of their son… remains his sole focus.”

Janet was just one of many major celebs celebrating Mother’s Day, both with their children and their mothers. Serena Williams, 36, shared a picture of her newborn daughter, Alexis, while Barack Obama, 56, wished both Michelle Obama, 54, and his “remarkable” mother-in-law Marian Robinson, a Happy Mother’s Day. T.I., 37, decided not to wait for Mother’s Day proper to shower Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, in love. He posted a series of pictures of the love of his life with their children, gushing over every one. “It’s amazing how much you do so effortlessly,” he added. “All your sacrifices don’t go unnoticed or unappreciated. We all truly adore you!!!”