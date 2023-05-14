Tom Cruise Hugs Janet Jackson Backstage At Her Show As She Says It Was ‘Nice Spending Time Together’

Tom Cruise's backstage hangout with Janet Jackson comes just two days after Katie Holmes also snapped a photo with her in New York City.

May 14, 2023
Tom Cruise caught up with friend Janet Jackson at her Together Again Tour! The Top Gun: Maverick icon, 60, snapped a photo with the music legend, 56, backstage in Charlotte, North Carolina before her Friday, May 12 show. Tom was all smiles as he put his arm around Janet in a sweet behind-the-scenes snap, which Janet shared to her Instagram account the same night.

“T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together,” she penned, adding the hashtag, “#TogetherAgainTour.” It’s unclear how, exactly, Tom and Janet are pals — but given their longtime A-List status, it’s highly probably they’ve known each other since their early days of fame in the 1980s. Both were also looking more youthful than ever in the photo, as Tom wore a gray t-shirt, dark jeans and a black cardigan. Meanwhile, Janet opted for a gray sweater, a loose fitting gray dress pant and what appeared to look like an Hermes scarf.

Janet’s backstage hangout with Tom comes just two days after she also snapped a photo with his ex-wife Katie Holmes, 44. The Dawson’s Creek alum was one of many celebs in attendance for her sold out Madison Square Garden show, rocking a Y2K inspired denim trench coat as she snuggled up to the Velvet Rope singer for a sweet photo. “Sooo good seeing all of you! Thank you for coming to the show…I really hope you enjoyed it. I can’t wait to spend some quality time soon!” Janet captioned the carousel post, that also included pics with Angela Bassett, Ciara, Christian Siriano, Alicia Silverstone, Questlove, and more.

Tom Cruise was in attendance at Janet Jackson’s May 12 show in Charlotte, where the two also posed for a photo posted to Instagram. (Shutterstock)

Janet kicked off her highly anticipated Together Again Tour on April 14, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida. She will be joined by Ludacris for all 38 dates, which includes stops in Toronto, Atlantic City, Dallas and more until she wraps in Seattle on June 21.

