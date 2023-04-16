Janet Jackson Dazzles While Singing & Dancing In Hot Pink Jumpsuit To Kick Off Tour: Photos

Just two days before turning 57, Janet Jackson proved she’s still a pop princess when she opened her Together Again tour on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale. With an electrifying set of 40 hits from her decades-long catalog, Janet took over the stage during her first concert in almost four years. The legendary artist looked absolutely sensational while doing it, of course, as she rocked incredible outfits for her live renditions of “Rhythm Nation,” “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” and “Miss You Much” and many more.

Janet kicked off the show by emerging onstage in a chic purple cloak and performing “Damita Jo” off her 2004 album of the same name, per fan clips on social media. Throughout the near two-hour show, she would go on to change into a hot pink suit, a monochromatic number and to end the evening with a bang, a sparkling gold catsuit tailor-made for her iconic choreography.

In a surprise move that had the audience in a fit, Janet also performed “Scream,” her 1995 duet with her late brother, Michael Jackson. Some of her other songs that made the set included “All For You,” “Black Cat,” “Control” and “Nasty.”

Back In December, Janet announced the 33-date tour on her Instagram. “You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you,” Janet said in the accompanying clip. “You guys have no idea, I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”

When she wraps up the tour in June in Seattle, Janet will be able to foster her other favorite role: that of mother. She welcomed son Eissa, 6, in January 2017 with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana. “Even though it’s something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job,” she said of parenting to Essence in June. “There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can’t say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There’s so much that I want to do — but my No. 1 job is being a mama.”