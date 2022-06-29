Janet Jackson, 56, Stretches & Shows Off Major Flexibility At Tour Rehearsal

Age is just a number in Janet Jackson‘s world — literally. The singer, now 56, showed off her impressive flexibility skills before a dance rehearsal on Wednesday, June 29. In the short clip, Janet can be seen laying down on a mat as she raises her legs straight straight up to the sky then off to the side (no knee bend in sight).

Her 2018 collaboration with Daddy Yankee, “Made For Now,” blasted in the background as a crew of dancers moved to the beat (also seemingly warming up and stretching) before doing a routine in unison behind Janet. “Trying to properly stretch before these rehearsals,” she captioned the post, alongside a laughing-crying emoji and a handstand one.

Comments flooded in on the video, which garnered over 300,000 views in under four hours. “You’re so flexible!!!!” one wrote. “OUU GIRLLL I CANT DO THATTTT,” another remarked, clearly in shock, while a third added, “A flexible queen.”

Of course, Janet has always been known for her flexibility and incredible dance moves, dating back to her Control era in 1986, which was choreographed by Paula Abdul. After Paula went solo as an artist in her own right, Janet’s close friend Tina Landon stepped in as her lead choreographer for the janet, Velvet Rope and All 4 U eras.

Janet is likely rehearsing for her upcoming shows next month. The Gary, Indiana native is set to perform with Nicki Minaj and The Isley Brothers in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Dome on July 1, followed by a solo show in NoLa on the second. The GRAMMY winning legend will the also take the stage in Boston at the TD Garden on July 18. Finally, she is a headliner at the Cincinnati Music Festival Presented By P&G, taking place at Ohio’s Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, July 23.

While the star has kept a low profile in recent years, she has been slowly stepping back into the spotlight in 2022. She appeared in and promoted her four-part documentary series with A&E and Lifetime that aired in late January. Beyond that, she’s also been out-and-about at events, including a performance at the Kentucky Derby in May as well as to present an award to Mary J. Blige at the Billboard Music Awards.