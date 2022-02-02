Janet Jackson’s Relationship With Michael’s 3 Kids Revealed After Documentary Release
Janet Jackson ‘wants to help’ Paris Jackson with a specific part of her life as her niece has an opinion about her new tell-all documentary, which dives deep into their family’s background.
Janet’s documentary gave viewers an inside look into her life and a large part of it included all of her family members, especially her brothers. She also opened up about Michael’s shocking and tragic death and the bond they shared before his last years. A second source told us that Paris, who has made headlines for reported drama with Janet in the past, supports the documentary and knew about it before it was released.
“Paris is fully on board and supportive in terms of Janet’s documentary,” the second insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “She knew about it before it was released, and she thinks it’s great that Janet is sharing her story. Paris and Janet have had their ups and downs over the years, just like any family does. But they’re in a really great place right now and Paris couldn’t be happier for her. Paris would never be opposed to someone speaking their truth and she’s proud of her for doing so.”