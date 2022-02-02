Janet Jackson’s Relationship With Michael’s 3 Kids Revealed After Documentary Release

Janet Jackson ‘wants to help’ Paris Jackson with a specific part of her life as her niece has an opinion about her new tell-all documentary, which dives deep into their family’s background.

Michael Jackson‘s three kids is now being revealed. It turns out the doting aunt has a “wonderful relationship” with Prince Jackson, 24, Blanket Jackson, 19, and is in close contact with them regularly. Janet Jackson , 55, stepped into the spotlight once again when she released her incredible tell-all documentary on Lifetime and A&E last week, and although it wasn’t mentioned in the four-part special, her relationship with her late brother‘s three kids is now being revealed. It turns out the doting aunt has a “wonderful relationship” with, 24, Paris Jackson , 23, and, 19, and is in close contact with them regularly.

“ Janet still has a wonderful relationship with all of the kids and is constantly in touch with them all,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has hung out with them around Halloween at her mother’s house in Encino and she is still in their life as any good aunt would be. Janet even wants to help Paris with her music career if she wanted any help.”

Paris has followed in her father’s footsteps when it comes to her career and has already released her own studio album, Wilted, in 2020 and has collaborated with many other artists for different songs.

“Their relationship is very strong,” the insider continued. “All the kids love her and vice versa, the family is really a tight knit unit. And the one person that finds it most important to keep ties with the family is Prince, he is without question the rock that keeps it all together. They all are a very happy and close family and always in contact.”

Janet’s documentary gave viewers an inside look into her life and a large part of it included all of her family members, especially her brothers. She also opened up about Michael’s shocking and tragic death and the bond they shared before his last years. A second source told us that Paris, who has made headlines for reported drama with Janet in the past, supports the documentary and knew about it before it was released.

“Paris is fully on board and supportive in terms of Janet’s documentary,” the second insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “She knew about it before it was released, and she thinks it’s great that Janet is sharing her story. Paris and Janet have had their ups and downs over the years, just like any family does. But they’re in a really great place right now and Paris couldn’t be happier for her. Paris would never be opposed to someone speaking their truth and she’s proud of her for doing so.”