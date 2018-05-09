Janet Jackson Reportedly Refuses To Let Paris Move In With Her: She Brings ‘Toxic Drama’ With Her

Get ready for some more Jackson family drama. Paris Jackson’s relatives are reportedly pushing her to move in with Janet Jackson, who is beyond ‘frustrated’ with her niece!

After her latest antics – which included walking along the ledge of a skyscraper – Paris Jackson’s family has had enough of the 20-year-old woman’s “erratic” behavior, and they’re looking for Janet Jackson, 51, to step in and do something. “The Jacksons are pressuring her to intervene again,” an insider told OK magazine, claiming that it was Michael Jackson’s sister who helped Paris get help during her teen years. “They’re even suggesting [Janet] ask Paris to move in with her.”

However, Ms. Jackson has her own problems, thank you very much. Janet’s currently dealing with a divorce with Wissam Al Mana and is working through a custody battle for her 16-month-old-son, Eissa Al Mana. Janet “needs to focus on her own life,” according to the insider, which would explain a reluctance to allow Paris to move in. It also seems as if Janet is over her niece and her attitude. “She’s frustrated that Paris isn’t taking her advice, so she’s thrown up her hands for now. She figures Paris will come back around when she’s ready. … Janet is frustrated with Paris’ cries for attention, while Paris thinks her aunt is a killjoy.”

Ultimately, Janet “is determined not to get dragged down by toxic drama,” the insider added. It appears Paris has no room for drama, either. Following reports of her family being concerned for her safety, after that death-defying skyscraper walk, Paris blasted her relatives on her Instagram. “So I guess to all the family members that are talking to these news outlets saying you’re worried for me, when was the last time you called me,” she said in an series of video clips on April 23. “Prince [Jackson] isn’t worried about me,” she explained. “Why? Because Prince and I talk all the time. If you’re worried about me, call me.”

Paris has eschewed skyscrapers, as of late. Instead, she’s kept both her feet on the ground, while falling heads over heels for Cara Delevingne, 25. The two haven’t confirmed that they’re dating, but the pictures of them making out on the streets of Los Angeles in March are hard to deny. Paris stoked rumors of a relationship by posting a picture of her with a kiss on her cheek. Forget moving in with Janet. From the way things are going, will it be long before Paris moves in with Cara?