Janet Jackson Celebrates 57th Birthday In Sexy Animal Print Dress: See Photo

Pop icon Janet Jackson sizzled in an animal print body con dress for her 57th birthday on May 16. The “All for You” hitmaker took to Instagram to show off her outfit that evening amid her celebrations with loved ones. Janet paired her Leisure Lab dress with on-trend white Versace platform sneakers and gold hoop earrings. The brunette beauty styled her tresses up in a chic topknot and notably rocked a sultry smokey eye.

“Thank you to everyone for all the beautiful bday wishes. They all made this bday extra special for me I love you guys,” she captioned the special birthday post, along with several kiss face emojis. Soon after Janet shared the post with her 7.3 million followers, the singer’s fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes. “Happy Birthday Jan! Much love to you always!”, her sister, La Toya Jackson, 66, wrote.

Other A-listers to send their love to Janet on her special day included Step Up star Jenna Dewan. “Happy birthday we love you!”, she wrote. Rapper Busta Rhymes also sent his love and commented, “HAPPY BDAY TO YOU BEAUTIFUL QUEEN ROYAL EMPRESS.” In a separate comment, one of Janet’s admirers seemingly noted that they would be attending her upcoming concert soon. “Okay Miss Jackson!! Happy Birthdayyy [sic]! Can’t wait to see you next week!”, the fan gushed.

The Grammy winner kicked off her Together Again tour in Apr. 2023, four months after she first announced it via Instagram. She released a video montage of her hit performances over the years to reveal she would be set to hit the stage with a tour that celebrates her hits from her multi-decade career. So far, many Hollywood legends have attended her tour, including actor Tom Cruise, his ex-wife Katie Holmes, singer Ciara, Clueless star Alicia Silverstone, American Horror Story alum Angela Bassett, and many more.

Amid promoting the tour on the TODAY Show on Apr. 17, the proud mother-of-one was moved to tears when talking about her son, Eissa Al Mana, 6. Although she has many impressive accolades to her name, Janet is most proud of being a mom. “[The title] that gives me the biggest gratification is mama. That’s it. Mama,” she quipped at the time. “When you’re tired. When you need a break. I love it all… I’m sorry I’m getting emotional because I’m thinking of one thing in particular, and I’ll never forget it,” she continued. “It was just so beautiful, and I just thought, that’s my baby… That’s the highest for me. Being a mama.”

The late Michael Jackson‘s sister welcomed her son with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana, 48, in 2017. Janet and Wissam were married until they called it quits the same year that Eissa was born. On Jan. 3, Janet took to Instagram to publicly wish her little one a happy birthday. “To my beautiful baby Eissa, Happy 6th Birthday!” she wrote. “I LUV you and I’m so proud of who you are!”