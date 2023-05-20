Janet Jackson Shocks Fans With Racy Move On Stage With Back-Up Dancer: Watch

Janet Jackson isn’t one to shy away from some racy dance moves and she proved it again during her Pennsylvania stop on her Together Again tour on Friday night. The pop superstar, 57, showed off her sex appeal and her even sexier choreography as she slithered up behind a backup dancer and slipped her hands towards his crotch while he was sitting in a chair on stage, as seen in the TikTok below.

@itot54joni Janet Jackson Flirts with Dancer Grabs Crotch on Stage Together Again Tour 2023 ♬ original sound – Itot joni

The shocking scene was only slightly more surprising than Lil Kim performing a Michael Jackson tribute on the same stage moments earlier (below). It was obvious the female rapper was a huge supporter of the Jackson family, as fan clips on Twitter also show her running up to Janet ahead of the concert and fangirling over the “Miss You Much” hitmaker.

Janet’s risque move was also reminiscent of her infamous “wardrobe malfunction” with Justin Timberlake at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show. However, instead of being one of the first celebs to be “canceled” over the fallout from the incident, Janet’s fans embraced every bit of her tour dance moves and cheered her on!

Lil’ Kim pays homage to Michael Jackson on Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again’ tour tonight.pic.twitter.com/Ky6qerqzyD — Lil’ Kim Media (@LilKimMedia) May 19, 2023

Aside from those adoring fans and her stan Lil Kim, Janet also got some love from mega movie star Tom Cruise! The Top Gun: Maverick icon, 60, snapped a photo with the music legend backstage in Charlotte, North Carolina before her Friday, May 12 show. Janet even shared the photo to her Instagram, writing, “T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together.”

Janet’s backstage hangout with the Mission Impossible star came just two days after she snapped a photo with his ex-wife Katie Holmes. The Dawson’s Creek alum, who shares daughter Suri, 16, with Tom, took in all the glory of Janet’s show in Madison Square Garden.

Janet kicked off her highly anticipated Together Again Tour on April 14, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida. She will be joined by Ludacris for all 38 dates, which includes stops in Toronto, Atlantic City, Dallas and more until she wraps in Seattle on June 21.