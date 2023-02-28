Janet Jackson’s Nephew TJ Shades Her ‘Over Sexualized’ Shows: They’re ‘Degrading’

Janet Jackson’s nephew Tito Joe “TJ” Jackson minced no words when talking about his aunt’s “over sexualized” performances on Twitter Monday night. The 44-year-old member of 3T, which he formed with his older brothers, Tariano Adaryll “Taj” Jackson II and Taryll Adren Jackson, revealed his opinion on 56-year-old Janet’s performances after watching a video of her singing “Would You” in concert. The video, which has since been restricted, showed the “Together Again” hitmaker seductively dancing and even pretending to perform oral sex on a fan, according to Page Six.

I never liked when she did this in concerts either. I don't like when females are overly sexualized in art…it degrades and objectify's women in a way that's not healthy. I prefer the "That's The Way Love Goes" Janet. 👸🏾 — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

“I never liked when she did this in concerts either. I don’t like when females are overly sexualized in art…it degrades and objectify’s [sic] women in a way that’s not healthy,” he said in the Feb. 27 tweet, as seen above. “I prefer the ‘That’s The Way Love Goes’ Janet.” The song he mentioned was the debut single off of Janet’s fifth studio album, called Janet, which was released in 1993.

TJ then took to the comment section of his tweet to further explain his stance after he received some pushback from his followers. For instance, in reply to one user who suggest that TJ perhaps has a “diminished view” because Janet is his “literal aunt”, he responded, “Nah…I didn’t like it …it just diminishes her amazing talent. But would love to hear your disagreeement. #respect”.

The same fan continued to defend Janet by reminding TJ that Michael Jackson, his uncle and Janet’s brother, “was humping the floor” in his performance and that Prince wasn’t a saint on the stage either. However, TJ had a response when the user asked him what the difference between Janet, Prince, and Michael was. “My aunt got a lot dirtier than my uncle,” he stated. “I’ve traveled and seen how black women are treated better outside the states. They are truly and rightfully celebrated more and I believe it has a lot to do with how we allow ourselves to be projected here.”

My aunt got a lot dirtier than my uncle..lol but no help needed. :) I've traveled and seen how black women are treated better outside the states. They are truly and rightfully celebrated more and I believe it has a lot to do with how we allow ourselves to be projected here. — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

When the fan tried arguing the Prince and Michael example once more, TJ doubled down. “When you take a whole song and make it a shock and awe song and video (like WAP and others) it ain’t good for your daughters nor mine,” he pressed. “And to me it takes away from art and diminishes talent.”

One of his several additional tweets about the subject called out Cardi B‘s 2020 hit, “WAP”. He tweeted, “I love black women. I wish you would respect the black women we put in our music videos and if you are really serious about making a difference stop supporting the negative image many female black celebs today portray. WAP was not a good look.”

To all the black women out there…. know your worth. I truly believe you are the strongest beings on the planet. Don't sell yourself short. Become the queens you are meant to be. #lovealways — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

He later hopped out of his replies to share his wisdom with a single tweet. “To all the black women out there…. know your worth,” he wrote. “I truly believe you are the strongest beings on the planet. Don’t sell yourself short. Become the queens you are meant to be. #lovealways”.

TJ also cleared the air when fans accused him of calling his Grammy-winning aunt a h**. “Never did. Never would. Way too much respect, admiration and love for my aunt to call her that,” he firmly stated. “Doesn’t even cross my mind. It’s sad the amount of trolls and hate on this platform and how it feeds souls.”

Janet has not publicly commented on TJ’s criticism of her dance moves as of this writing. Janet is preparing to embark on her Together Again tour on April 14 in Hollywood, Fla., so perhaps she does not have time to pay attention to the noise.