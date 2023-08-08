Janet Jackson Shares Rare Selfie From Bed Rocking Gold Lipstick, Jewelry & Not Much Else: Photo

Janet Jackson is always rocking some sort of sexy look and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 57-year-old posted a selfie from bed rocking nothing but a gold choker necklace, sunglasses, and gold lipstick.

Janet posted the selfie with the caption, “I visited @asasoltan’s wonderful boutique today! It was full of gorgeous kaftans, sexy jewelry, amazing crystals and more…..your girl left with several bags!” She actually visited the store of Asa Soltan Rahmati, former star of Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset. In the photo, Janet had her long hair slicked back into a high, voluminous messy bun while she rocked super long lashes covered by oversized square sunglasses.

Janet styled her look with subtle gold lipstick and a massive gold choker necklace with little charms hanging off of it. In the photo, Janet seemed to be naked as the picture was taken from the décolletage up and she was not clothed. Janet’s sexy photo came as a total surprise as it’s super rare to see her post selfies, and aside from this look, she recently posted a photo to her page rocking a black hooded sweatshirt with matching sweatpants, a patterned scarf wrapped around her neck, and oversized square eyeglasses.

When Janet isn’t posting her casual outfits from rehearsing before a concert, she’s usually dressed to the nines, and one of our favorite recent looks from her was the gorgeous black draped gown she wore to promote her “Together Again” tour. Janet shared the photo of herself wearing the long-sleeve, black turtleneck dress with a long silk cape draped over her arms that fell into a long train in front of her. She topped her look off with a sultry gold smokey eye, a matte nude lip, and a slick back ponytail that was extra long and pin-straight.