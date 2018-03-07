Is Taylor Swift Ditching Friends Amidst Joe Alwyn Romance? Anonymous Squad Member Spills The Tea

Are Taylor Swift’s friendships taking a backseat to Joe Alwyn? An anonymous squad member dished about how the dynamic between the singer and her pals shifted since meeting her BF.

Once upon a time, Taylor Swift was at the center of a very large squad of famous women. But since the 28-year-old has stepped away from the public eye, we’ve seen significantly less evidence of her friendships. However, her relationships with the various actresses and models may have changed as a result of her spending so much time with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, 27; at least that’s what one high-profile former member of her group of friends told Grazia UK. “Celebrity friendships are weird. You don’t see each other for forever, and you accept that, but Taylor’s gone off-grid in a big way since meeting Joe,” the friend told the outlet on the condition of anonymity.

The friend also went on the claim that the 10-time Grammy winner has asked some of her pals not to speak about her to the press. “I even heard about people getting requests not to mention her in interviews,” the friend continued. “It’s hard when that’s all you’re asked about, but Taylor is hyper-sensitive. I guess you have to be high-maintenance to become the biggest pop star in the world.”

But a second insider told the magazine that the friendships aren’t actually over; the singer has just changed the way she hangs out with them. “Taylor’s been keeping a low profile, but there hasn’t been a big fall-out,” the source said. “She was stung by claims her squad was elitist and prefers to spend time with close friends one-on-one at the moment. Since meeting Joe, her priorities have shifted, and everyone’s hoping for her sake that it works out. If it doesn’t, she may find herself having to make some awkward reparations.”

From what’s been reported about her private life, it seems she’s made her boyfriend a priority in her life. She’s even been spending so much time at the actor’s north London home that their friends have started to joke that it’s as if she’s moved in with him,” sources told The Sun in late February. Swifties have also been concerned about the state of their idol’s relationship with Karlie Kloss ever since she wasn’t included on a t-shirt listing squad members in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. She’s also been seen with Taylor’s public enemy Katy Perry, and once quoted the diss track widely believed to be aimed at the “Bad Blood” songstress. At least we know Taylor and Selena Gomez are still going strong!