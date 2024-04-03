Taylor Swift-Exclusive Channel Coming to SiriusXM

View gallery Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swifties will have their favorite popstar to keep them company on long drives on the radio in the very near future. SiriusXM announced that they’d be launching a station to exclusively play Taylor Swift’s music, which will go live on Sunday, April 7. The station, fittingly called “Taylor’s Version,” will have her tunes playing all through the month.

The radio station announced that it would be doing a station dedicated to the “All Too Well” singer, 34, on Tuesday, April 2. Notably, the station is going to be Channel 13, in reference to Taylor’s lucky number. The 13th day that the station is on the air is going to be the release day for Taylor’s upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. The station will be available until May 6 for all SiriusXM subscribers.

A press release for the station announced that the station will be playing tunes from across Taylor’s catalog, including standouts from the “Eras Tour,” From the Vault tracks, bonus songs, and live cuts. They also said that they’d celebrate the release of The Tortured Poets Department by playing the album in its entirety on release day. There will also be audio of Swifties sharing their experiences with the singer and her music.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein spoke about the excitement in a press release. “The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),” he said. “We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”

Taylor is not the first musician to ever get her own SiriusXM channel. There have been stations dedicated to the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Buffet, Tom Petty, U2, The Grateful Dead, The Beatles, Bob Marley, and Pearl Jam to name a few.