Calvin Harris’ Wife Admits She Listens to His Ex Taylor Swift’s Music When He’s Not Around

Taylor Swift’s songs are so catchy that sometimes it’s hard to resist listening, even if you’re married to one of her exes. Calvin Harris‘ wife Vick Hope revealed that she likes to squeeze a few of Taylor’s songs onto her playlist when she has the house to herself during an episode of her BBC Radio 1 show Going Home With Vick, Katie, and Jamie. She clearly still enjoys the music, despite her husband having a romantic past with Taylor, 34.

The co-hosts were discussing what they do when their significant others are not home, and Vick, 34, admitted that she likes to get her fix of The Tortured Poets Department popstar’s music when her husband, 40, is out. “As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” the presenter said, via Entertainment Tonight.

Even though she can’t resist getting a few songs in, Vick admitted that she only plays a few of Taylor’s tunes to satiate her needs. “That’s just when I get my little fill — just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it’s done,” she said.

Taylor and Calvin dated for a little over a year between 2015 and 2016. Despite the split, the Scottish DJ did give Taylor credit for helping to pen his Rihanna collaboration “This is What You Came For.” Her songwriting credit was given to her under the pen name Nils Sjoberg. “She sings on a little bit of it too. Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual,” Calvin had said at the time. “I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym.”

While it’s been almost eight years since Taylor and the EDM artist split, some fans have suspected that the popstar’s 2022 cut “High Infidelity” was at least partially inspired by her relationship with Calvin. Fans have pointed to the lyric “Do you really want to know where I was on April 29th,” while noting that “This Is What You Came For” was released on that day in 2016.