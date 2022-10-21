Taylor Swift’s ‘High Infidelity’ Mysteriously References ‘April 29’: Fans Think It’s About Calvin Harris

There’s a lot to unpack on Taylor Swift’s new song “High Infidelity,” which was released as part of the 3AM version of her Midnights album. Immediately after the song was released, fans began buzzing that it must be about Calvin Harris, and there are plenty of clues as to why. The biggest, though, was the reference of the date “April 29” on the song, as Taylor sings, “Do you really want to know where I was on April 29th?” Well, it turns out that April 29, 2016 is the day that Calvin and Rihanna’s song, “This Is What You Came For,” came out. It was later confirmed that Taylor had actually written the track under a pseudonym, Nils Sjoberg.

At the time, Taylor and Calvin, who had been dating for more than a year, were keeping their professional collaboration under wraps. Calvin did an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest on April 29 and was asked whether he ever planned to collaborate with Taylor. He responded, “You know, we haven’t even spoken about it. I can’t see it happening, though. No. She’s about to take a long break.”

Well, a few months later, after the May 2016 breakup, TMZ reported that this April 29 interview became a source of contention for Taylor and Calvin. The site called it the “breaking point” in the pair’s relationship, as Taylor reportedly felt that Calvin “disrespected” her amidst “This Is What You Came For’s release. The reports surfacing led to Calvin going off on Taylor on social media.

So…where was Taylor on April 29, 2016? Well, on April 28, she was photographed out with friends in Los Angeles after celebrating her BFF, Gigi Hadid’s, birthday. Images surfaced of Taylor leaving the party in the early hours of April 29. It’s unclear what she did the rest of that day, but by May 1, she was in New York City gearing up for the May 2 Met Gala. As co-chair of the event that year, she attended a pre-Met Gala dinner with Anna Wintour on May 1.

The rest of “High Infidelity” seems to tell the story of Taylor and Calvin’s breakup, which was fast-tracked after she spent the night with Tom Hiddleston at the Met Gala. The Met Gala also happened to be the night she met her now-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, but Tom was the man she first had a fling with before finally getting together with Joe. Fans are convinced that “High Infidelity” is Taylor’s confession that she was unfaithful to Calvin with Tom, but she’s not apologizing for it.

“I bent the truth too far tonight,” Taylor sings in the chorus. “I was dancing around, dancing around it. High infidelity.” The “dancing around” reference could be literal, as videos showed Taylor and Tom having a dance party at the Met Gala before their relationship was confirmed. Another reference to Calvin could be when Taylor sings, “Put on your headphones and burn my city,” with the “headphones” alluding to his career as a DJ. The singer also references infidelity when she sings, “Do you really want to know where I was April 29th? Do I really have to tell you how he brought me back to life?” Taylor previously sang about leaving Calvin for Tom on the 2017 track, “Getaway Car.”