Travis Kelce Opens Up About How He & Taylor Swift Are ‘Career-Driven’ People

Travis Kelce showed how excited he is to show support to his girlfriend Taylor Swift, as he spoke about them both being “career-driven” people in a new interview on Tuesday, April 2. The tight end, 34, said that after all of the love that Taylor, 34, showed him during the season, he was excited to get to go and cheer her on while she’s on “The Eras Tour.”

Travis spoke about how even though he and Taylor have different performance types, they both have a similar approach when it comes to football and music, respectively. “We’re both very career-driven,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her—and knowing that she’s showing me all the support in the world throughout the season—it’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay.”

When it comes to what he’s gotten to enjoy about Taylor’s process, he admitted that seeing how she enjoys music and is inspired by it is something that he loves. “It’s definitely been fun to experience her taste in music,” he said. “She’s so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It’s been fun to hear her take on it.”

Of all the shows that Travis is looking forward to, he admitted that he was most excited to see his girlfriend perform in London. “I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” he said. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing up.”

While Taylor cheered for the Super Bowl winner from the stands throughout the NFL season, Travis has been catching a few of the popstar’s shows since the season ended. Back in March, he was seen dancing at her concert in Singapore, and after the show ended, she ran up and gave him a kiss.