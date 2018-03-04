Jordan Peele: Reese Witherspoon & More Celebs Send Their Congrats After Major Oscars Win

Jordan Peele won Best Original Screenplay for ‘Get Out’ at the 2018 Academy Awards and just about every star on the planet is taking to Twitter to send their congrats. See their good wishes!

Jordan Peele, 39, accepted the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on March 4, and you’d better believe the crowd gave him a standing ovation!

“This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible,” Jordan said in his speech. “I thought it wasn’t gonna work, I thought no one would ever make this movie, but I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, then people would hear it and people would see it.” Jordan’s Get Out beat other nominated scripts including The Big Sick, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and he is the first black screenwriter to win the award.

“To the cast and crew, I love you, thank you so much. My wife, who supported me through this whole process. My mother, who taught me to love even in the face of hate. And to everybody who went and saw this movie,” the writer and director continued. “Everybody who bought a ticket, told somebody to buy a ticket, thank you. I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen. I love all, thank you so much goodnight.”

Now, tons of celebrities are tweeting their congrats. Oh, and check out Jordan’s own incredible tweet:

I just won an Oscar. WTF?!? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 5, 2018

I am really into the idea of @JordanPeele winning an Oscar every year. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 5, 2018

Deeply emotional . This one was personal . thank you for being our humble hero !!! Best original screenplay !!! @JordanPeele — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 5, 2018

@JordanPeele! So fucking well-deserved. A great script, a great movie, and a reminder of what real, thoughtful sci-fi looks and feels like. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) March 5, 2018

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full Academy Awards coverage!