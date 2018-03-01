Warren Beatty & Faye Dunaway Will Get Do-Over Presenting Best Picture Award & Oscar Fans Go Wild

Wait, what?! Hollywood icons Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are going to be presenting for Best Picture again at the Oscars despite the debacle last year! See reactions!

Warren Beatty, 80, and Faye Dunaway, 77, are getting a second shot! The 2 beloved actors who found themselves at the center of 2017’s big Academy Awards scandal in which they gave the wrong film the biggest prize of the night are being welcomed back to try again on Sunday, March 4, according to TMZ. Naturally, this has led to some shocked fans who took to social media to share their reactions to this decision. Head here see the highlights from the 2017 Oscars.

“Guess who’s reportedly back at the Academy Awards this year? Faye Dunaway & Warren Beatty! Last year the pair were handed the wrong envelope, announcing, erroneously, La La Land as Best Picture instead of Moonlight – Stay tuned!” one fan wrote. ““After the real-life disaster at last year’s Oscars…Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will do the honors again!” another chimed in, along with a clip from the gruesome final scene from Bonnie & Clyde.

As you probably remember, Warren and Faye came under fire when they read what was reportedly the wrong envelope. Which momentarily had the cast and crew of La La Land (as well as viewers at home) convinced they’d won when in reality the winner was fellow indie darling Moonlight. However, neither Hollywood star was sweating the mistake afterward. “It wasn’t us,” he reportedly told Faye at the Governors Ball after-party last year after she asked if they were “in the sink.”

Later, Warren explained the sticky situation he found himself in when he realized that he had been handed the wrong envelope. “People thought I was being dramatic but I wasn’t,” he told Daily Mail. “There was something wrong. I showed it to Faye and she said La La Land.” Well, perhaps round 2 will go differently!

