Stacey Dash’s Running For Congress & The Internet Responds With ‘Clueless’ Memes & Jokes

‘Clueless’ star Stacey Dash has officially filed paperwork to run for Congress in California and followers reacted to the news by posting some hilarious tweets. See them here.

It looks like actress Stacey Dash, 51, is getting ready to step into new territory and run for Congress as a Republican in California after she officially filed the paperwork on Feb. 26. The news comes as a huge surprise to most of the Clueless star’s fans and many are wondering what she’ll be like as a candidate. Followers took to Twitter to express their opinions about Stacey’s big step and some of their responses were quite amusing to say the least! From memes to funny comments, there was definitely no shortage of interesting reactions.

Some Twitter users pointed out how many headlines were calling Stacey “clueless” after referring to her most popular film and they got quite a bit of fun out of it. “Clueless actress running as Republican?

Good one,” one tweet read. Others that weren’t in support of her run posted funny memes, including some with the classic Clueless phrase, “As if!” Others pointed out the district she was looking to represent and came up with jokes. “I think I just saw Stacey Dash, running for congress, and Compton in the same tweet so I am going to assume that was a mistake,” another user tweeted.

Many of the memes showed various images of people laughing or saying, “no no no no” about the political news with captions like “Stacey Dash running for what” and “Me after hearing Stacey Dash is running for Congress.” One user also brought up some sarcasm about the Republican party by tweeting, “GOP: Hollywood celebrities should stay out of politics! Also GOP: We really want Stacey Dash (aka Dionne from “Clueless”) to be in politics!”

Stacey first brought up the possibility that she might run for congress in a tweet she posted Feb. 9. “A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?,” the tweet read. She’s been actively involved in politics for a while appearing on Fox News and speaking out about political issues such as gun control, so it will be interesting to see her in action. We can’t wait to see how Stacey does in her new role as political candidate and we’ll definitely be watching to see what she wants to accomplish!

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

Clueless actress running as Republican?

Good one — Mark (@SouthDakotaSlim) February 26, 2018

Clueless star Stacey Dash has filed paperwork to run for Congress in California. 🇺🇸🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/kD2SasFdYT — Dish Nation (@DishNation) February 26, 2018

I think I just saw Stacey Dash, running for congress, and Compton in the same tweet so I am going to assume that was a mistake. pic.twitter.com/E1PHOtZcSa — Angela Davis (@TheKitchenista) February 26, 2018

when I hear Stacey Dash is running for congress pic.twitter.com/PX9pgffJu0 — Michelle ♕ (@__Michelina) February 26, 2018

Stacey Dash could run against Unseasoned Chicken & Seinfeld Reruns in North Long Beach & Compton and still lose. — Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) February 26, 2018

Stacey Dash running for what 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cpSnqwAbQE — Mz. Worldwide ✈ (@Sweetree06) February 26, 2018

GOP: Hollywood celebrities should stay out of politics! Also GOP: We really want Stacey Dash (aka Dionne from “Clueless”) to be in politics!

🙄#CA44 #StaceyDash #MSNBC pic.twitter.com/UwYVPOP2ki — Edmund Hanlon (@EdmundHanlon) February 26, 2018

Me after hearing Stacey Dash is running for Congress pic.twitter.com/5RPf3NoKRm — Candice Thompson (@jokesbyCandice) February 26, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Stacey running for Congress? Let us know in the comments!