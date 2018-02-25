2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony In South Korea — See Reactions To The Insane Festivities

Wow! The closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics just aired in the U.S. and the love is real! See the reactions to the enormous show!

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang have sadly drawn to a close. But they ending the 2 weeks of games with a serious bang! The closing ceremony was a jaw-dropping extravaganza of music, art and sportsmanship that truly dazzled! Viewers were treated to some larger-than-life performances from some of South Korea’s biggest acts like CL and the pop group EXO. Basically, if you weren’t familiar with K-pop before tuning in, you definitely were by the end of the show! Head here to see the highlights!

Folks watching at home, in America and beyond, got one unforgettable performance after another and they immediately took to social media to react! “I’m not a fan of exo or kpop but I am now!” one fan wrote. “I was really impressed with their performance at the # ClosingCeremony Especially Kai with his solo at the beginning a mix of tradition meets modern and very refreshing to see!” They are referring to EXO member Kai’s stunning performance merging old and new Korean culture. “ummmmmmm CL & EXO & martin garrix were all SO!! GOOD!! at the # closingceremony?? can’t believe i got to be there & witness the magic in person?? WE STAN!!” yet another wrote.

Another moment from the show that had viewers agape was a 13-year-old Korean boy with curly locks and Harry Potter-esque glasses who absolutely shredded on the guitar! “THE BOY WITH CURLY HAIR PLAYING THE GUITAR THO,” one fan wrote. We definitely understand the enthusiasm. “And the gold for shredding goes to 13-year old Yang Tae-Hwan. Unreal,” another chimed in. Get this amazing kid a medal!

THE BOY WITH CURLY HAIR PLAYING THE GUITAR THO#ClosingCeremony — yna | CL REIGNS (@bomschronicle) February 25, 2018

Okay, whatever is happening right now at the #ClosingCeremony is just straight-up awesome pic.twitter.com/cJZiuCQyGS — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 26, 2018

What's a #ClosingCeremony without a little K-Pop? Watch it tonight on NBC at 8PM ET / 5PM PT #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/j37fnu9u6e — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 25, 2018

I’m not a fan of exo or kpop but I am now! I was really impressed with their performance at the #ClosingCeremony Especially Kai with his solo at the beginning a mix of tradition meets modern and very refreshing to see! @weareoneEXO #Olympics_EXO — gloria🌷 (@malaikagogo) February 25, 2018

ummmmmmm CL & EXO & martin garrix were all SO!! GOOD!! at the #closingceremony?? can’t believe i got to be there & witness the magic in person?? WE STAN!! 🕺🏼✨🥇 — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) February 25, 2018

my family @ me tomorrow when I have an emotional breakdown infront of the TV over EXO’s #ClosingCeremony performance #EXO_Olympics @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/8Ez0R5VTrc — sarah (@cuItfx) February 24, 2018

And the gold for shredding goes to 13-year old Yang Tae-Hwan. Unreal. https://t.co/496koxxQrt#ClosingCeremony — Brian Hart (@hartless) February 26, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Are you sad the games are coming to an end? Had a favorite part in the closing ceremony? Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!